A brave new Russia

At a secret summit in Moscow this summer, some of Russia’s top geneticists and health officials met to debate whether the nation should produce human babies with modified DNA.

They presented their arguments to Russian endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, who many believe will influence the Kremlin’s decision about gene-editing human embryos, Bloomberg reported. Rumors claim Vorontsova is President Vladimir Putin’s daughter, although the Kremlin has not publicly confirmed it.

Denis Rebrikov, a Russian biochemist at Moscow’s Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, announced his plan this summer to use CRISPR gene-editing technology to experiment on embryos with HIV-positive parents. Rebrikov couldn’t find suitable parents, so now he wants to edit the DNA of an embryo from people who have genetic deafness, which he hopes to prevent their child from inheriting. Rebrikov intends to apply for approval with the Russian Health Ministry this month.

Proponents of embryonic gene editing argue it could prevent heritable genetic diseases. But most of the experts at the meeting opposed Rebrikov’s plan, noting this new area of research has potentially dangerous long-term consequences.

Besides the unknown risks to the child and future generations, researchers could use the technique to create designer babies or supersoldiers. If the Health Ministry approved Rebrikov’s proposal, it would likely encourage other scientists to conduct similar experiments before officials could develop a global framework to govern such research.

Two years ago, Putin told students at a youth festival that genetic engineering could one day produce a military machine “scarier than a nuclear bomb” by genetically engineering soldiers incapable of experiencing pain or fear, MIT Technology Review reported.

But Rebrikov told Bloomberg that possible misuse has never stopped technological development before. The issue “is completely analogous to developing an atomic bomb,” he said. “Can bad people use technology for bad purposes? Of course. But did ethical concerns stop the Soviet Union from doing so?”

So far, the Russian Orthodox Church has taken only a vague stand on the issue. In June, the Moscow Patriarchy published a preliminary position on its website stating that although gene editing has the potential to prevent inherited diseases, it should not occur if it threatens the viability of an embryo.

Rebrikov sees no religious prohibitions against his proposal: “What we do is God-pleasing. We heal, just like Jesus did.”

Vorontsova did not state her opinion at the end of the closed-door meeting, Bloomberg reported. She did say governments cannot stop scientific progress, but guidelines should confine human DNA editing experiments to state-run facilities with maximum oversight.

But does the rest of the world want the Russian government leading the way in this controversial research?

Last year, Putin allocated about $2 billion for genetic research and named Vorontsova to the 30-person panel overseeing the studies. He said the project will “determine the future of the whole world.”

China began more strictly regulating human embryo editing following the global backlash against Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who produced the world’s first known gene-edited babies. With China’s increased regulations and the United States recently extending its ban on human genome editing, Russia could become the driving force in this frightening new realm of scientific experimentation. Rebrikov compared the field to the arms and space races of the Cold War, only with more runners.