A boon for babies overseas

The Trump administration took steps last week to close loopholes in foreign policy that have allowed taxpayer money to flow indirectly to groups that support abortion. The so-called Mexico City policy, now known as the Global Protect Life policy, will stop U.S. foreign aid from going to nongovernmental organizations that give financial support to other groups in the global abortion industry.

Connor Semelsberger, a legislative assistant for the Family Research Council, told me he was excited about the announcement, made Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I think this is his way to say, we’re going to be a pro-life administration from top to bottom,” Semelsberger said.

The Mexico City policy, first enacted in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, states that nongovernmental organizations that receive funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) may not perform or promote abortion as a method of family planning. After President Barack Obama rescinded the rule, President Donald Trump reinstated it in 2017 and expanded it months later to include all nongovernmental organizations rather than just family planning groups. (President Bill Clinton similarly struck down the policy set by Reagan, which President George W. Bush later brought back during his administration.)

“We will enforce a strict prohibition on backdoor funding schemes and end runs around our policy,” Pompeo said.

Stefano Gennarini, director of legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights, told me it’s hard to know how many groups the change will affect. “Once funding goes to these sub-awardees, nobody knows what happens to the money,” he said. Most funding recipients have signed an agreement with the United States not to perform or promote abortion as a method of family planning, but they could easily funnel money to outside abortion groups. “I’m not sure that even the State Department knows exactly how many are [funding abortion],” Gennarini said.

Pro-abortion groups like Marie Stopes International and International Planned Parenthood Federation haven’t signed the agreement.

Pompeo also announced that the White House will enforce the 1981 Siljander Amendment, a federal law that prohibits using USAID funds to lobby for or against abortions. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a body of the Organization of American States (OAS), has been lobbying for abortions, he said, and the United States will reduce its OAS contributions by $210,000, the likely equivalent of expenditures on abortion lobbying.

“The institutions of the OAS should be focused on addressing crises in Cuba, in Nicaragua, and in Venezuela, not advancing the pro-abortion cause,” Pompeo said.

Abortion groups and some news outlets have dubbed the Mexico City Policy a “global gag rule,” but Pompeo called that notion silly, saying, “This is a policy designed to protect human beings.”

Gennarini called the move “a warning shot to the United Nations,” which actively champions abortion around the world.

Semelsberger pointed out that total U.S. funding for global health hasn’t changed.

“Not a single dollar is cut from foreign affairs for global health,” Semelsberger said. “It’s just that they ensure that all organizations that are going to be funded by our government are going to abide by these rules, and that actually leaves [resources] for even better comprehensive healthcare across the globe.”