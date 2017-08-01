A bacterial mind conceived through design

Flu scare at the fair
County fair season has been in full swing across the Midwest for more than a month now. But fairgoers could take home more than bags of cotton candy and carnival game prizes. A recent study, published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, showed people can contract influenza from pigs at fairs.
This summer, researchers discovered the H3N2 flu virus in pigs at Ohio’s Clinton County fair, and 11 people who had contact with the pigs tested positive for the virus.
In 2016, the research team documented 18 cases of people who contracted the H3N2 virus from pigs at seven agricultural fairs in Ohio and Michigan. The researchers tested 161 pigs for the virus and found an astounding 78 percent tested positive. Swine exhibitors, who often eat and sleep in the pig barns, have a greater risk because of prolonged exposure.
Most fairs in the study provided hand washing stations outside the animal barns, but less than 10 percent of the visitors used them, lead researcher Andrew Bowman said in a statement. —J.B.