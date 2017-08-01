A bacterial mind conceived through design

A new study shows that antibiotic resistance in bacteria points out yet another flaw in Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.

According to Darwinian evolution, MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, should have developed a gene mutation after coming in contact with the antibiotic methicillin. Natural selection would have favored the resistant bacteria.

But in a recent study, published in Genome Biology, scientists discovered that MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) acquired the antibiotic-resistant gene 14 years before methicillin was ever used.

The researchers concluded this pre-existing adaptation developed from exposure to similar antibiotics in the past. Predrag Slijepcevic, a biology lecturer at London’s Brunel University, explains microbial adaptation in a much more complex way, reminiscent of the sci-fi hit Star Trek’s alien Borg collective: Microbial colonies constantly adapt by a coordinated effort of communication through chemical messages, he wrote for The Conversation website. “In this way, microbial society effectively constructs a collective ‘mind,’” he added, likening the bacterial mind to a microbial internet.

But Darwin did not have information sharing through a bacterial web in mind when he spoke of natural selection. Far from natural selection, it appears bacterial cells come with the tools to quickly solve adaptation problems when they encounter new environments and then communicate those solutions back to the colony, wrote David Coppedge, a former NASA specialist, on the Creation Evolution Headlines blog, adding, “This ability to transmit information sounds more like design than Darwinian evolution, which could not wait for lucky beneficial mutations to appear.”