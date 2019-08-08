680 arrested in immigration raids

Immigration officials have released dozens of the 680 people arrested Wednesday at Mississippi food plants. A large-scale raid targeted illegal immigrants at seven chicken processing facilities. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said it would release detainees who met certain conditions such as pregnant women or those who hadn’t faced immigration proceedings previously.

How significant was this raid? Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said the raids could be the largest-ever workplace operation in any single state. “This is a long-term operation that’s been going on,” he said.

