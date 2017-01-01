6.1 magnitude quake strikes western Japan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday, killing three people and injuring more than 200 others. The earthquake collapsed walls, cracked pipes. and triggered fires across the port city of Osaka and its surrounding areas. The casualties include a 9-year-old girl on her way to school and two men in their 80s, national broadcaster NHK reported. Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 214 people received treatment in five jurisdictions. Officials said the quake did not damage any nuclear plants in the region. Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned another earthquake of a similar size could hit the region again in the coming days.