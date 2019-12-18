5-year-old pays student lunch debts
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/18/19, 12:11 pm
Katelynn Hardee, 5, warmed bellies and hearts by selling hot cocoa and cookies to help her friends at school. After baking for hours, she raised $80 that went toward paying off the lunch debts of 123 classmates in Vista, Calif.
What inspired her? Hardee’s mother told KSWB-TV in San Diego her daughter overheard her say some families had a hard time paying for their children’s lunches. She had put together a lemonade stand during the summer and decided a similar plan for this time of year would work to help her friends.
Dig deeper: Read Hannah Harris’ report in The Sift about another generous donor who stepped up to help families pay their school lunch debts.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
news2mePosted: Wed, 12/18/2019 06:58 pm
This just blows my mind.
California, land of the uber rich, giving freebies to illegals, but can't give children free lunches.
That is just sad.