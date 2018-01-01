50 million Facebook accounts hacked

Facebook on Friday disclosed a recently discovered security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts. In a blog post, the company said hackers exploited its “View as” feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook said it took steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement. As a result, 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again.

Facebook said it didn’t know who was behind the attacks or how the hackers used information from accounts they gained access to. The breach is the latest black eye for the social media company, which earlier this year had to answer accusations that it allowed the firm Cambridge Analytica to misuse user data and it let Russia and other countries post fake political ads.