23.1 million missing girls

For the first time since 2011, demographers blame sex-selective abortion for the imbalanced boy-girl ratio around the world. Results from a study released this month estimates that from 1970 to 2017, sex-selective abortions resulted in about 23.1 million missing baby girls.

More than 22 million of those would have been born in China and India, demographers from the University of Southampton in England concluded in the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Demographer Lyman Stone, a research fellow with the Institute for Family Studies and the American Enterprise Institute, told me the numbers were no surprise.

“Sex-selective abortion, as well as post-birth neglect, are prevalent in many societies,” he said. “Honestly, if anything, 23 million seems a bit low.”

Normally, about 105 male babies are born for every 100 female babies, but with the introduction of China’s one-child policy in 1979, those numbers began to change drastically. Demographer Nicholas Eberstadt noted the imbalance in 2011 in his study of skewed sex ratios of babies born between 1953 and 2005 in China and India. He found some pockets of China with a child sex ratio of 150 boys to 100 girls and estimated that China and India accounted for a majority of the world’s missing females.

Stefano Gennarini, director of legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights, told me the dearth of women has led to social problems like sex trafficking of women and girls, as well as depression, substance abuse, and suicide among unmarried men.

“Every human being, whether male or female, is looking for that special other,” he said. “And imagine to have that frustration all of their lives—it must be absolutely horrifying for the men who are in that situation.”

The study analyzed data compiled by the United Nations, national vital records, census information, and other reports from 212 countries. The researchers found 12 nations had a clear increase in the ratio of male to female births, including Albania, China, Georgia, India, and Taiwan. In China alone, an average of 114 baby boys are born to every 100 baby girls. The authors pointed to declining fertility, ultrasound technology, and strong son preference in many nations as the backdrop for sex-selective abortions that have caused the imbalance.

“Fertility has fallen to low levels around the world that resulted in a ‘squeezing effect,’” they wrote. “Consequently, sex-selective abortion provides a means to avoid large families while still having male offspring.”

The latest report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) mentions the son-preference phenomenon, but Gennarini pointed out the group “glosses over” its own role in promoting the population control practices that enable sex-selective abortion.

“The UNFPA, the abortion industry, and the population control establishment have channeled abortion as a population policy for the last 50 years and more,” he said. “They certainly bear responsibility, and they need to come out and distance themselves from this, but sadly I don't think they do enough.”