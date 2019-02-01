21 dead after building collapse in Russia
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 1/02/19, 11:13 am
Search crews are still pulling bodies from the rubble of an apartment building in Magnitogorsk, Russia, that collapsed Monday. At least 21 people are dead, including a 3-year-old girl found on Wednesday. Authorities said 20 people who lived in the building are still unaccounted for, including five children. A section of the 10-story apartment building collapsed early Monday morning in the city of about 400,000 people located 870 miles southeast of Moscow. The collapse followed an explosion believed related to a gas leak.
Rescue workers on Tuesday found an 11-month-old boy still alive, nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed. He was flown to a children’s hospital in Moscow and is in serious but stable condition. Officials said they don’t expect to find anyone else alive—overnight temperatures have been at about 4 below zero Fahrenheit the last two nights. Local officials declared a day of mourning in the Chelyabinsk region on Wednesday as residents laid flowers and lit candles at the scene.
