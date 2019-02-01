21 dead after building collapse in Russia

Search crews are still pulling bodies from the rubble of an apartment building in Magnitogorsk, Russia, that collapsed Monday. At least 21 people are dead, including a 3-year-old girl found on Wednesday. Authorities said 20 people who lived in the building are still unaccounted for, including five children. A section of the 10-story apartment building collapsed early Monday morning in the city of about 400,000 people located 870 miles southeast of Moscow. The collapse followed an explosion believed related to a gas leak.

Rescue workers on Tuesday found an 11-month-old boy still alive, nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed. He was flown to a children’s hospital in Moscow and is in serious but stable condition. Officials said they don’t expect to find anyone else alive—overnight temperatures have been at about 4 below zero Fahrenheit the last two nights. Local officials declared a day of mourning in the Chelyabinsk region on Wednesday as residents laid flowers and lit candles at the scene.