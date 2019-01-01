12 dead in Virginia Beach office shooting

Police in Virginia Beach, Va., said 12 people are dead and six others injured Friday afternoon in a mass shooting at a municipal building in the coastal city near Norfolk. A guman shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Building, according to Police Chief James Cervera. Police shot and killed the suspect, who Cervera said was a longtime but disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. Police have yet to release the gunman’s name.

Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital reports that five of the injured are receiving treatment there, while another patient was transferred to the trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A police officer who was wearing a ballistic vest that saved his life was among the injured.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.”