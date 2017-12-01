12 dead in tourist bus crash in Mexico

Multiple Americans were among those killed early Tuesday in a bus accident in southeastern Mexico, according to an announcement by the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday. The bus was transporting passengers from their cruise ships to visit the Chacchoben Mayan ruins. Officials from the Quintana Roo state government said eight Americans were killed, though the State Department did not confirm a number. Two Swedes, a Canadian, and the tour guide were also killed, and at least 13 others were injured. The bus flipped on a narrow two-lane highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation and the injured bus driver was taken into custody, according to government officials.