10 U.S. sailors missing following collision near Singapore

The USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker early Monday morning east of Singapore, ripping a large hole in the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer. Ten sailors are missing and a Singaporean navy helicopter evacuated four others, taking them to a hospital for treatment. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. local time. Vessels and aircraft from the United States, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are searching for the missing sailors. The collision is the second involving a ship from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet in the last two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship near Japan.