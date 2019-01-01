10 killed in Colorado store shooting

A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on Monday afternoon before moving indoors. Shoppers and store attendants rushed for cover inside the store less than two miles away from the University of Colorado Boulder campus. The dead include 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the shooting. Live television feed later showed two police officers leading a shirtless man with a bloodied leg out of the store in handcuffs.

What was the motive? Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said investigators have started to work on evidence and witness statements but did not yet have details on the shooter’s motive. Matthew Kirsch, the acting U.S. attorney for Colorado, promised “the full weight of federal law enforcement” to support the investigation. The incident marked the seventh mass killing this year after a gunman killed eight people at Atlanta massage parlors on March 16.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archive, read Laura Edghill’s report in Schooled on a 2019 school shooting in Colorado.