Refugees’ gambit

Shohreh Bayat didn’t know how her life was about to change when she packed her bags for Shanghai, China, in January 2020. Bayat, 34, one of the top chess arbiters in the world and a former Iranian national champion, was traveling to referee the Women’s World Chess Championship.

Iranian law requires women to wear hijabs, a law that Bayat had resented from a young age, but followed. She found subtle ways to rebel, wearing colorful scarves and styling them loosely on her head, which was usually acceptable in Iranian society. She wore her hijab loosely one day at the tournament in Shanghai, and a photographer captured her at an angle where it appeared her hijab was wrapped around her shoulders like a scarf—not on her head at all. The photo made the rounds in Iranian media.

Bayat received a stream of text messages. One read, “Don’t come back, they will arrest you.” She told me she was so shocked she began crying and couldn’t stop. The president of the Iranian Chess Federation asked her to write a public letter in support of the hijab, and the chess federation removed her photo online.

The next day she woke up “fed up,” she said: “I told myself, ‘Enough is enough.’” Sensing her fate was already sealed, she wore no hijab that day at the tournament. She flew on to Russia to officiate the second half of the tournament but knew she could not return to Tehran. After the tournament she flew to London and applied for asylum.

Her lawyer told her that her asylum case was straightforward, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed processing of asylum requests in the United Kingdom. So for the last year she wasn’t able to work or open a bank account while awaiting refugee status.

“I was reliant on the little money I [had] with me and the kindness and generosity of the people who have helped me here,” she said.

Similar to the Olympics, chess draws players into tricky geopolitics: Top players represent their home countries through national chess federations. Players often can’t afford to travel to the gamut of international tournaments without support from the national federations, which means putting up with their politics too.

Bayat joins a long history of chess players who sought asylum because of persecution or political upheaval at home (see sidebar). Bayat was Asia’s only female Grade-A chess arbiter, which allowed her to officiate top tournaments. She was the first woman to be general secretary of the Iranian Chess Federation. But leaving her home and family—and seemingly small things like her mom’s cooking—crushed her.