Waiting in a risky place

Starting with a Feb. 4 executive order overturning many of Trump’s halts to refugee processing, the Biden administration has pledged to rebuild and expand the U.S. program. That includes enhanced vetting and fraud detection for individuals, along with broadening ties to communities, many of them church-based networks, that work with resettlement agencies.

Biden plans to “significantly increase” refugee resettlement in the United States over the next four years, and in February announced he would raise the refugee cap to 62,500 for the current fiscal year. That is still below the historic average of 95,000 per year, but it far surpasses the 11,814 refugees the Trump administration admitted in fiscal year 2020, a record low. Biden plans to raise the cap to 125,000 by 2022.

Biden will need Congress to approve those annual limits, along with the federal funding needed to expand the program. Under Trump, more than one-third of U.S. refugee resettlement offices closed, with hundreds of workers let go.

Persecuted religious minorities, meanwhile, have suffered from the U.S. drop in resettlement, according to a report released last year by World Relief and Open Doors. Fewer than 950 Christians from 50 countries ranked for severe persecution were granted admission into the United States during the first six months of 2020—a 90 percent drop from five years ago.

Those declines leave many in the same predicament as Falahati. Over time, Biden’s refugee policy announcement could help to open doors for him and others not only in the United States but in other countries who follow its lead, said UNHCR spokesman Boian. “Those refugees already vetted by the U.S. government will benefit in big ways, but addressing the refugee situation around the world is no single country’s responsibility.”

For now, refugees in Turkey fear no one is looking out for them outside Turkey. Falahati believes UNHCR “has no concern for our case,” and Middle East Concern’s Duncan said refugees fear that “UNHCR has more or less given up monitoring cases in Turkey.”

Boian and others at UNHCR did not respond to a question about whether they continue to monitor refugees in Turkey who are registered with the agency.

For Falahati’s children, the trip to the detention camp was traumatizing, refreshing memories of their father being seized in Iran. His son has been locking the doors at their house before going to sleep, and his daughter has wet herself several times since the January incident.

COVID-19 restrictions are compounding Turkey’s own shutdown of refugee processing. Embassies in Turkey aren’t processing asylum claims, and consular services are restricted. Two church organizations in Turkey have written letters endorsing the family’s court claims, but Falahati knows it will require patience to resolve his status through the courts.

A month after his family’s brief detention, I asked him how he felt about his future. It’s natural to worry, he responded, “but worries and stress can make us slow and cold and faithless. I can say I have worries, but what rules in me is the goodness of God, is hope in Jesus Christ, is knowing that the Lord wants what’s best for us—even if the results are scary, hard, and what I and my family don’t want.”

His refugee status does not allow him to work apart from ministry in the Ankara church, and his family has no income apart from donations. “We don’t have the power to do anything for ourselves,” he said. “We hope and pray and wait for the Lord to make a way for us.”

Esmaeil Falahati: In his own words

I am Esmaeil Falahati. I was born in Tehran, Iran. My father was a teacher, and my mother had home duties. I was the only son, and I have four sisters. My family was somewhat religious, but not strictly observant. We followed Shi’a Islam, but were not very strict. The five of us children were taught the main requirements of obedience to Islam, and two of my sisters later became more devoted.

I received a diploma in electronics and used to have an electronics shop. I was involved in competitive bodybuilding, and took drugs and dietary supplements that damaged my liver. I was very ill for a long time and lost a lot of weight. I had to close the electronics shop and stayed home for a year due to sickness. I was also diagnosed with clinical depression.

In the summer of 2002 as I was about to be hospitalized, one of my former customers asked for my help. She asked me what had happened, and I began to explain. She said I looked like I was dying, and I needed to be brought back to life. She told me she was a Christian and shared the gospel with me. She explained that I need to accept God’s free gift of forgiveness and His salvation. She said God has shown His love for me in Christ’s death on the cross. I said I was not a sinner and did not need to repent. I argued with her and told her I was OK.

But in the hospital under psychiatric treatment, I could see my situation getting worse. I had terrible nightmares. Night after night I saw myself naked in my dreams, and many people were looking at and mocking me because I had no clothes. I contacted the Christian woman again. She invited me to church.

It was a Christmas service. I prayed to Jesus and said, “Jesus, if you are real, heal me and give me life. If you are the Son of God, bring me back to life or kill me.” Then I went home.

For a while I had no more contact with that woman, but my terrible nightmares stopped. My hatred left me, and I was filled with love for my family and others around me. I was changed. I was able to restart my business and my customers came back. I got my life back. It felt like all the lights had been switched on after being in darkness for a long time.

I was in awe of the power of God and decided to give my life to Jesus as my Lord and Savior. I knew this meant that I was choosing to reject Islam, my inherited religion. At 3 a.m. I called the Christian woman who had witnessed to me and told her I wanted to join her church. I began to attend the Assemblies of God Jama’at-e Rabbani Church in Tehran.

When my family found out that I had become a Christian, my father told me to leave home. He said I could accept anything except Jesus. Three years later, one of my sisters, a strict follower of Islam, gave her life to Jesus after having dreams about Him. She was the first of the members of my family to follow me into the Christian faith. Three of my four sisters and my mother became Christians. My mother has since passed away. My father has also passed away, and I believe he accepted Christ as his Savior and Lord before he died.

But I needed to learn more about Jesus, so I started studying Christian theology at a Bible institute from 2002 to 2005. I was baptized in October 2005. I was serving young people at a house church when I met my wife and we got married. Now we have been married for 15 years and we have two children.

After our marriage, my wife and I started teaching full-time at house churches in Iran. I became a house church leader. This was from 2006 to 2015. I was responsible for many disciples.

On Aug. 7, 2015, we were praying in a garden of a home in western Tehran: I was with my family and also 30 other believers. Suddenly we were attacked by plainclothes men from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). We were all arrested and questioned for three hours. Our house was searched, our Bibles and other Christian items were seized. I, together with the owner of the garden and two other older believers, were transferred to Evin Prison where I spent 33 days in solitary confinement. I was tortured and questioned about my Christian activities and Bible preaching. In prison I did not betray any of my Christian contacts. Almost all of our fellow believers cut off contact with me and my wife. They were afraid.

While I was in prison, my family was questioned and subjected to incredible pressure to provide evidence against me. During my 33 days in prison, I lost 35 kilos (77 pounds) and suffered many physical problems, such as bleeding, a urinary infection, and a tooth infection.

Forty days after being released from prison I fled to Armenia and about one month later came to Turkey. We felt very isolated and alone. All of those who had been with me in the garden at the time of arrest had cut themselves off from me. It took me about eight months to recover mentally and physically from the time in prison.

In Turkey I got to know an Iranian-Canadian pastor who was in charge of the Persian language department of a foreign university. My wife and I studied Christian theology and apologetics there for one year. It was as if the Lord was reviving us for a new season in our lives.

I was able to reconnect with believers back in Iran. Seeing that Jesus was being glorified again in my life and through my faith in prison encouraged those who had abandoned me. Like the Great Shepherd Jesus, with open arms I accepted back the flock which was being entrusted to me again. Their numbers in Iran were increasing every day. Underground services in Iran began again through Skype and later through Zoom.

When I was released from prison in Iran, at first I thought that my ministry was over. The authorities took from us our lives, business, and our money. They made us flee from our country. But Jesus had a greater plan for me: a wider service and a deeper knowledge of His grace.