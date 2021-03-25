Twilight rockers

And the cover versions keep on coming.

On the latest albums by Alice Cooper and the former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley, you’ll encounter fresh takes on hits and deep cuts by (in alphabetical order) the Animals, the Beatles, Cream, Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix, Humble Pie, the Kinks, KISS, Led Zeppelin, MC5, Mountain, Outrageous Cherry, Lou Reed, Paul Revere & the Raiders, and the Rolling Stones—blasts from the past guaranteed to inflict PTSD on listeners conditioned exclusively by 21st-century pop.

Assuming that such listeners ever hear these blasts. At an average age of 71, the rockers doing the detonating aren’t exactly trending on youth-oriented social media.

And why should they be? In 1978—the last year in which Frehley and Cooper both hit the Top 40—the only noteworthy 71-year-old musicians still living were Gene Autry (long retired) and Elva “Mrs.” Miller (who sang so badly that her albums were marketed as comedy). Songs as old as most of the covers on Frehley’s and Cooper’s new albums would’ve dated back to the Roaring Twenties.

In other words, these guys have their work cut out for them.