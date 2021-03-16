The campaign to recall Gavin Newsom

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrea Howe, like many other Californians at the time, was impressed with Gov. Gavin Newsom. It wasn’t just that he’s a good-looking man with perfectly coiffed hair who can give hourlong speeches without cue cards. At a time when others were freaking out, he seemed to take control. He seemed to have a plan. He was the first governor in the country to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases surged. His regular live press conferences offered a calm, sensible presence to people in need of a leader.

While some Republican leaders criticized Newsom for “shutting down the entire state,” others, including health experts, praised him for doing “the right thing.” Newsom suggested history would shine favorably on him: “If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously. Let us be criticized for going full force and meeting the virus head-on.”

At the time, Howe—a small-business owner and mother of three in Orange County—concurred. It made sense to her to close down schools, restaurants, and pubs temporarily and to restrict large gatherings. She was gratified when the governor signed emergency legislation to spend up to $1 billion to increase hospital bed capacity, purchase medical equipment, and build other protections. It felt comforting that Newsom seemed proactive in keeping his state safe—deploying the National Guard, leasing hospitals, promising to ramp up testing and contact tracing. “Thank you, you’re doing a good job,” she wrote in public comments to the governor.

But over the last several months, Howe’s support for Newsom has eroded. So has that of many Californians, revealing a wave of frustration and political disaffection in a state that leans Democrat. People are angry about the pandemic restrictions being either too strict or too loose. They’re upset about long-festering problems such as unaffordable housing and homelessness. They’re exasperated with the politicizing and hypocrisy they see in their leaders. They point much of their ire at Newsom. His approval rating, which hit a high of over 70 percent during the height of the pandemic, has dipped to about 46 percent.

Howe was disappointed enough to visit a “Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom” booth at a strip mall parking lot and sign a recall petition. She’s not alone. According to the latest count from proponents, that recall petition has garnered more than 2 million signatures. Recall efforts are common in California, but the effort to remove Newsom, while unlikely to succeed, has gained particular momentum over the past year as the governor’s policies stoked widespread dissatisfaction. On Tuesday, after months of avoiding questions about the recall movement, Newsom publicly addressed the possibility of a recall for the first time, acknowledging, “The reality is, looks like it’s going on the ballot.”