Shepherd’s gold

Silence greeted Adam Thomas as he entered the garage office designated as the “bee room.” Uncovering his indoor beehive, he saw a group of still, black bodies blocking the opening to the hive’s feeder. All dead. He grabbed a magnifying glass and puzzled over the heap of bees. Naturally tidy creatures, bees carry their dead out of the hive, and it appeared a mass funeral exodus had clogged access to the feeder. Once a certain number of bees die, the entire hive is lost.

Thomas hurried out of the garage to tell his wife, Kristel. She and their four children were building an igloo in the front yard—an unexpected sight in southern Arkansas. The cold snap that hit the Deep South in mid-February blanketed the Thomas family’s yard in 10 inches of snow. Crunching through the still-falling snow toward his family, Thomas called out, “I think my hive’s done.”

Thomas is one of about 120,000 Americans who keep beehives, a hobby that’s growing in popularity, according to Matt Ross of the Illinois-based Dadant & Sons. Ross, the seventh generation to run the beekeeping supply company, said today beekeeping is part of “the whole backyard movement,” as families use their backyards for more than just a swing set. Behind the Thomases’ house, a hen coop and raised vegetable garden stand within sight of the outdoor hives, as the clucking of hens mingles with the hum of the bees.

Keeping bees also requires a shepherd’s care.

Thomas’ own beekeeping venture began four years ago. He felt a desire to “produce something” that would fit within his budget and time constraints as pastor of Wyatt Baptist Church in El Dorado, Ark. He purchased his first outdoor hive in 2017. Yellowish-green and about 3 feet tall, it resembles a filing cabinet. Thomas has since added three more, populating one with wild-caught bees he trapped behind the church, populating another by persuading his mother to invest in a box and hive “nuc” (a queen and small colony of bees): Mom gets half the honey.