Thomas named his small apiary “Shepherd’s Gold,” a reflection of his role as a pastor. Keeping bees also requires a shepherd’s care: Invasive beetles are a constant threat, and in the spring he watches carefully for “swarming,” the bees’ tendency to leave the growing hive in search of more room. If he can entice a number of bees to settle with a queen in one of his traps, he could sell the nuc and invest the money back into his own hives and supplies.
The four outdoor hives stand on homemade wooden platforms at the back of the family’s property on the outskirts of town. Oak and pine trees rise 30 feet into the sky behind the boxes, slim and straight. The outdoor hives survived the cold weather, but mysteriously his indoor one—built so Thomas could conveniently watch bees and learn more about how they thrive—did not. Despite this failure, Thomas is already considering how to recolonize the observation hive.
A week after the snowstorm, temperatures reached the upper 70s. Piles of dirty snow stood in heaps along the roads, and the igloo that all six Thomases had squeezed into now resembled a miniature ice sculpture of Stonehenge. The outdoor hives were audibly awake, and a few bees danced and warmed themselves in the sun, unharmed by the week of freezing weather and precipitation.
Now, the trees down the road at Paul’s Mayhaw Orchard are bursting into white blooms. The bees will be the orchard’s first customers. Local residents will collect the mayhaw’s red berries in May to make into a pale pink jelly, but Thomas and his family will collect their first batch of “Shepherd’s Gold” in early June—the golden honey their bees produce from the nectar of the mayhaw blossoms.
—Julie Spencer is a World Journalism Institute mid-career course graduate