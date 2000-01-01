 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Health / Lifestyle / Law / Religion / Medicine / Technology / History / Sports / Education / Business

Journals

Dean's List / Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Documentary / Movies / Q&A / Music / Children's Books / Books / Television

Dispatches

Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

“I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. We should do it again.”

President JOE BIDEN, describing his role in passing a 1994 crime bill that included a 10-year ban on certain semi-automatic weapons. Republicans pushed back against Democratic calls for gun control legislation following mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., in March. “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 

“Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact.”

ATTORNEYS for Sidney Powell, a former member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, defending her for statements in which she accused Dominion Voting Systems of rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The comments, arguing the public would view her comments only as “claims that await testing by the courts,” came in a March 22 legal filing requesting a court dismiss a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed against Powell and her legal fund. 

“Disabled people don’t have to die to be dignified.”

Canadian disability rights activist TAYLOR HYATT, commenting on a bill Canada’s House of Commons passed on March 11 that would remove a requirement that a patient’s death be “reasonably foreseeable” to qualify for euthanasia. 

“There we were, standing in my apartment, just hugging and hugging and crying and crying, for the first time in a year.”

Bronx, N.Y., resident EVELYN SHAW, whose doctor wrote her a prescription to hug her granddaughter after Shaw received the COVID-19 vaccine. She had been afraid to hug because she was “stuck in COVID-land,” she said. 

“Right now the whole world is looking at Evanston, Illinois.”

RON DANIELS, president of the National African American Reparations Commission, commenting to The Washington Post on the Evanston City Council’s March 22 vote to approve the nation’s first taxpayer-funded reparations program for African Americans. The first phase of the program will make available $25,000 home improvement grants for certain black residents. 