“I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. We should do it again.”

President JOE BIDEN, describing his role in passing a 1994 crime bill that included a 10-year ban on certain semi-automatic weapons. Republicans pushed back against Democratic calls for gun control legislation following mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., in March. “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.