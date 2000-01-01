“Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact.”
ATTORNEYS for Sidney Powell, a former member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, defending her for statements in which she accused Dominion Voting Systems of rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The comments, arguing the public would view her comments only as “claims that await testing by the courts,” came in a March 22 legal filing requesting a court dismiss a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed against Powell and her legal fund.