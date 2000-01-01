Quick Takes

Pet reunification

A Los Angeles–area animal shelter called a local man in February to tell him good but hard-to-believe news: Someone found his long-lost cat. “I was skeptical. I thought, must be a mistake,” said the man, identified only as Charles. That’s because his pet cat Brandy ran away in 2006 when she was just a kitten. “Maybe there’s a 1-in-a-million chance it’s Brandy,” he said. “But after 15 years, it’s highly unlikely.” But the microchip embedded in Brandy wasn’t lying. Neither shelter staff nor Charles can explain how Brandy survived on her own for so long. Charles suspects she had been cared for at some point. But Brandy’s malnourished body and unkempt nails suggested it had been a while since she was in the care of a human. Charles, who already keeps two other cats in his one-bedroom apartment, said he planned on setting up the aging feline with his nearby sister, where he could visit when he pleased.