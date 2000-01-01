Quick Takes

Honors by age
The world’s oldest living human is preparing to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. Provided she’s in good health and the weather permits, Kane Tanaka, a 118-year-old retiree from Japan, will carry the Olympic torch in May as it makes its way across the country. Although Tanaka will do most of her route from a wheelchair, her family said she’s determined to walk at least a portion. To that end, members of her family gave Tanaka a new pair of sneakers for her birthday in January. Grandson Eiji Tanaka told CNN that when his grandmother is done carrying the torch, she’ll set her eyes on breaking the record for oldest person ever to live, a title held by a French woman who lived to age 122.