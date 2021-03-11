Neighbors in need

As Texas energy supplies faltered amid a record-breaking freeze, churches, businesses, and individuals stepped up to help each other where the state fell short.

During the third week of February millions of Texas homes were without power, water, or both, leaving residents desperate for help. Some reached out to local churches, many of which already had disaster relief teams in place. Mosaic Church of Austin was one of those to jump into action. It created an online form for community members to request help. More than 100 volunteers from the church delivered food, water, and other necessities in four-wheel-drive vehicles, the only way to get around on the ice and snow.

Mosaic also helped out when nursing home employees were unable to make it to work: Volunteers cooked, cleaned, and provided care for residents. Mosaic and other churches opened their doors as 24-hour warming sites. When the water went out, volunteers found ways to bring in water to flush toilets. One volunteer trucked in water from his pool, as melting snow was too time-consuming for the demand.

Some businesses stepped up too. Beloved Texas grocery store chain H-E-B garnered praise on social media for out-performing the government (“Let H-E-B run the grid!” read one sign). In addition to limiting quantities of items each customer could buy—water, propane, and yes, even brisket—to ensure sufficient supply to go around, H-E-B also managed to keep most stores open during much of the freeze. When the Leander store lost power while many shopped, H-E-B announced that shoppers could take whatever was in their cart, free of charge.

Neighbors offered meals, water, rides, and firewood.

Two Austin businesses, Deep Eddy Vodka and Kendra Scott jewelry, gave a combined $30,000 to local restaurants to provide free meals. Texas Beer Co. delivered canned drinking water to distribution centers. Many breweries throughout the state offered free filtered water when the city couldn’t provide clean water due to power outages at water processing facilities.