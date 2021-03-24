Feb. 27—John A. Pummell/Las Cruces, N.M.

I appreciate Mindy Belz’s revealing article on the challenges of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. Let us hope and pray that production and distribution will greatly increase.

Feb. 27—Carl Palmberg/Massillon, Ohio

Emily Belz shows how both conservative and liberal movements get sullied by the acts of violent fringe groups. The impact the peaceful “many” last summer and on Jan. 6 had hoped for was destroyed by the violent “few.” May God give our country the character and courage to punish violent offenders and wisdom when addressing the concerns of peaceful protesters.

Kathy Connors/Medina, Wash.

The media and political elite now want to label conservatives as “domestic terrorists.” I recommend coming out west to see Seattle and Portland. Antifa ransacked these now-decimated cities night after night with no consequences or punishment.

Feb. 27—Priscilla Boot/Dorr, Mich.

Thank you for Joel Belz’s observations about mask-wearing. It breaks my heart to see what this response to COVID-19 has done to the most vulnerable, and how it seems to have shifted our priorities from honoring and worshipping God.

Daniel J. DeCook/Holland, Mich.

Joel is terribly wrong about the Church “already [taking] an incredible hit in terms of lost opportunity.” No, the crisis is the Church’s opportunity to reach out, to do good in the name of Jesus, to think creatively and energetically about meeting needs in new ways, and to break out of bad habits and slumber.

Feb. 27—Kelly L. Lentine/Mount Prospect, Ill.

I love Janie B. Cheaney’s turn of phrase, “A natural ordinary sign is a kiss from heaven.” During the pandemic, our family has recognized these kisses more and more in the little mundane blessings that are so real and comforting.

Feb. 27—Alan Pue/Castle Rock, Colo.

As Marvin Olasky rightly notes, “Justice without compassion is just ice.” But justice without wisdom and discernment is likely foolish, wasteful, and self-defeating. We need both. How likely is that in a Biden administration?

Sandra Langley/Vienna, Va.

Marvin’s assertion that living under President Biden would be tantamount to living under Nebuchadnezzar and Nero was staggeringly off the mark. I do not in any way support abortion, but neither do I endorse the evildoings of ancient murderous god-kings, nor find them equal to our new president.

J. Paul Landrey/Elkhorn, Neb.

Marvin has given us an outstanding example of how we should live and how to express why we live this way. Let’s keep encouraging one another to know, trust, and follow King Jesus!

Feb. 27—Robert S. Wissolik/Sequim, Wash.

Susan Olasky’s interview with Jeri Chase Ferris was wonderful because it pointed out that role models for inner-city youth are scarce. But being a victim of government-demanded affirmative action in the 1990s, I cringed at Ferris’ “free pass” for whites comment at the end.

Feb. 27—Lonnie Elliott/Richmond, Va.

You neglected to include the authors of the children’s fiction titles recognized as Honorable Mentions for Book of the Year. Margaret Finnegan wrote We Could Be Heroes, but there is also a new science fiction book written for adults with the same title. Please include author names to forestall unhappy parents and children.

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

Feb. 27—Michael D. Trudeau/Delaware, Ohio

I have one criticism of Mindy Belz’s article: She did not mention Mauritius as one of the African nations “likely to see vaccines this year.” The government is already vaccinating targeted portions of the population, primarily those associated with the tourism industry. A small oversight of a small nation.

Feb. 27—Joe Rogowski/Henrico, Va.

Olasky, along with men like Joel Belz and John Piper, must share the blame for the emergence of a tyrant like Joe Biden by his focus on President Trump’s character flaws.

Feb. 27—Richard S. Downey/Muskegon, Mich.

Doctors like me wear protective gear to care for those who need our help, and we are able to function fully. Common sense dictates a mask will greatly contribute to slowing the spread of a deadly airborne communicable disease. Perhaps politicians—and journalists—with no on-the-ground experience should refrain from commenting on or criticizing public health directives that are better left to those with scientific knowledge in the field.

Feb. 27—Susan Everett Brewster/Cutchogue, N.Y.

Janie B. Cheaney’s column reminded me again of the goodness of our Heavenly Father who gives to us extravagantly.

Lee Ellies/Balsam Township, Minn.

Bull’s-eye shopping trips are the only times my 88-year-old atheist mother has commented about how there just might be a God. There really can be a shopping/spirituality connection!

Feb. 27—Robert Hellam/Seaside, Calif.

I thank Sophia Lee for her honesty. I, too, hope and pray to succeed in becoming more humble without becoming proud of my humility.

Feb. 27—Jadon Comeaux/Dallas, Texas

It is great that pastors are thinking outside of the box when it comes to sharing the gospel. Although virtual reality church may seem impersonal, it is a way for people to feel safe from the virus and be able to see one another, even if it’s just someone’s avatar.

Feb. 27—Bill Atkinson/Baltimore, Md.

The Small Business Administration needs to do a better job in vetting these applications. I received a bill for a loan I never applied for. When I talked to someone at the SBA, he was not surprised. He said about 25 percent of the Paycheck Protection Program loans were fraudulent.

Feb. 13—Kenneth D. Hester/Lenexa, Kan.

Concerning Marvin Olasky’s development as he studied the Communist Party’s political philosophy and how he regained reality by popping the bubbles of both left- and right-wing media: It’s a good plan for anyone confused by sensational stories published by both extremes.

Dec. 26—Jordan Brannon/Mountain View, Ark.

I want to thank Roland Warren for his honesty and openness about his experience. The quote that touched me the most was, “We knew our son wasn’t a life worth sacrificing. He was a life worth sacrificing for.” Thank you for your encouragement to protect those who cannot protect themselves.