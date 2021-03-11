Feb. 13—Mitchell E. Considine/Elkhorn, Wis.

I have read WORLD for 25-plus years and recently struggled with your attempts to be theologically careful over being politically conservative. Thanks for the Feb. 13 issue and for helping me think more carefully about politics and race.

Kelly Carlson/Montgomery, Texas

The Feb. 13 issue of WORLD was appalling. I wish your magazine would focus on the people who love God and country and who stand for truth in these hard times. I will not be subscribing anymore.

James Marshall/Concord, N.C.

If the so-called prophets would take passages such as Deuteronomy 18:20–22 seriously, they would hesitate to speak prophecies they did not receive from the Lord. Sadly, we have a generation poorly schooled in sound doctrine.

Joseph Fletcher/Enid, Okla.

Violence condoned every day inside the Capitol—abortion, physical castration of our kids, etc.—far exceeds a few broken windows and messed-up desks.

Rebecca Ziegler/Lawrenceville, Ga.

My husband and I feel hard-pressed to find anyone in the Church with reasonable political thoughts, so your cover story was encouraging and a breath of fresh air.

Feb. 13—Julie Lawrence/New York, N.Y.

Sophia Lee fairly portrayed the complexities facing churches regarding racism and critical race theory. I pray Christians are “quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry” as we engage with one another across racial and ethnic divides, loving each other as Christ loved us.

Stephen Norris/Carmi, Ill.

I believe racism continues to plague our country in significant ways, and dialogue between good-willed people from both sides is necessary. But it is discouraging, to say the least, that critical race theory and Black Lives Matter are considered necessary starting points for that discussion.

Feb. 13—Tim Friedrich/Sterling, Ill.

As a Christian, I can legitimately be saddened by events, laws, election results, and so many other things that seem like obstacles in my path. We can, and should, work for the benefit of our fellow man while remembering that God’s strength is made perfect in our weaknesses, not in urging us to make nice with the devil or his chosen instruments.

Feb. 13—Linda Decker/Sierra Vista, Ariz.

What a tremendous lesson for Christians in the United States. In Hong Kong, the changes came swiftly and they had people like Benny Tai to help hold back evil, while Americans have been like the frog in the pot waiting for the water to boil. Well, it’s boiling now!

Feb. 13—Timothy McCarthy/Long Lake, Minn.

Mindy Belz’s column was beautifully written and reminded me of my journey of faith. I am a bit older than her but also had people who appeared in my life when I needed them.

Feb. 13—Doug Perkins/Wilmington, Del.

Kudos to Kristin Chapman for her children’s book reviews for Black History Month. I am buying them for our multiethnic ministry.

Feb. 13—Dale Dvorak/Kirkland, Wash.

What an embarrassment for the Christian Church. The images of the Capitol Hill riots filled with people praying and flags flying will go down as one of the most hypocritical scenes in modern-day history. The cult of Trump is the fly in the ointment that will take years, if not decades, to fix.

Jace Bower/Staunton, Va.

Getting wrapped up in the post-election Trumpmania is not becoming of those who, in Christ, are “more than conquerors.” Thank you for standing firm and offering a nuanced approach to these issues.

Russell Pearson/Sandy, Ore.

It will be interesting to find out in the end who the real “insurrection heretics” are, whether it is in this life or the next. Cancel my subscription immediately and send me a refund for your overpriced magazine.

Jane McMahon/Loves Park, Ill.

I read your feature on “Hong Kong’s freedom fighter” after your report on “The insurrectionist heresy.” Your writers missed the point that America needs to stand up now before we become like Hong Kong. You don’t grasp what’s happening.

Feb. 13—Racquel Cruz/Seattle, Wash.

Racial reconciliation is not Biblical, but Christ reconciliation is. And social justice is not Biblical justice. This isn’t to say that racism and injustice don’t exist, but they need solutions rooted in objective truth, not subjective truth.

Feb. 13—John Belbas/Houston, Texas

The first time I heard of One America News and The Epoch Times was when I read Marvin Olasky’s column. I voted for Trump because he was the pro-life candidate.

Chris and Lissa Allen/Germantown, Md.

We believe Dr. Olasky broadly dismissing Fox News and Salem Radio is wrong and his overall tone is condescending. There are many sources available to help us flesh out a full-bodied conservative and Biblical worldview. These sources are as varied as the people who thirst after this information. We all need to discern who our real friends are and guard against “gradualism,” as Michael O’Brien’s Father Elijah warns.

Feb. 13—Susan E. Teague/Spokane, Wash.

If ever a soul could lift a hurting heart, it’s Andrée Seu Peterson with her words. This past year it was difficult to stay positive. Thank you for reminding us that heaven is eternal, and the trials of this world are temporary. There is hope!

Karen Jones/Pataskala, Ohio

Thank you for Peterson’s poignant and challenging piece and for reminding us that we do “live among a starving population” that needs to hear the Good News. May God strengthen and equip us to go out and turn our world upside down with the Truth!

Rebecca Blair/Albany, Ore.

Peterson’s commentary made my heart smile. I’m praying I will always remember it whenever something difficult, unhappy, or even terrifying happens to me. I have a secret I can share with others!

Feb. 13—Charles J. Wisdom/Fulshear, Texas

Thank you, Janie B. Cheaney, for calling us to “be real,” acknowledging the stronghold progressive culture has in our country. As an 83-year-old, I don’t have a century to see radical change, but every day I am reminded of how God has worked in history, and I’m asking Him for a redemptive visit to our world.

Jan. 30—Madelle Friess/Bend, Ore.

Thank you for the fine review of All Creatures Great and Small. But I must disagree with your reviewer who said it was not quite “bingeable.” It is, with a charming true storyline that drew me in from the first scene, exceptional actors, beautifully shown countryside and charming villages, characters who are real and care for one another but not without faults, loads of humor, an absence of sex and four-letter words, and a melodious soundtrack. I can’t wait for Season 2!