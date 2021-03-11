Information gatekeeper

Waiting in a risky place
For refugees in a prolonged crisis, limbo in Turkey can turn to danger
As Russia silences political dissidents, religious minorities—including evangelicals—find ways to grow during a chill
Debate over an elite San Francisco school’s admissions policy encapsulates fraught conversations about a new buzzword
After decades of affirming Christian teaching on marriage, Bethany Christian Services will allow same-sex couples to foster and adopt children in all its locations
Dispatches News
Amazon’s U.S. market share of book sales, according to reports from Bloomberg and the BBC. In August 2020 the Association of American Publishers told members of Congress it could be as high as 70-80 percent in some industry segments. The company may face antitrust scrutiny after pulling some conservative books from its virtual shelves (see “Big tech and a canceled book,” in this issue) and for refusing to host some controversial websites with its cloud computing business.
Amazon’s U.S. market share of e-book sales.
Sales for brick-and-mortar book stores in the U.S. in 2008.
Sales for brick-and-mortar book stores in the U.S. in 2018.
Amazon’s U.S. market share of e-commerce in 2018, with about $524 billion in sales.
Amazon’s U.S. market share of the cloud computing industry in 2018, which includes hosting customers’ websites.
The number of print books sold in the U.S. in 2020, an 8 percent jump in print book sales over 2019.