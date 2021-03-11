Information gatekeeper

42%

Amazon’s U.S. market share of book sales, according to reports from Bloomberg and the BBC. In August 2020 the Association of American Publishers told members of Congress it could be as high as 70-80 percent in some industry segments. The company may face antitrust scrutiny after pulling some conservative books from its virtual shelves (see “Big tech and a canceled book,” in this issue) and for refusing to host some controversial websites with its cloud computing business.

90%

Amazon’s U.S. market share of e-book sales.

$17B

Sales for brick-and-mortar book stores in the U.S. in 2008.

$9.6B

Sales for brick-and-mortar book stores in the U.S. in 2018.

45%

Amazon’s U.S. market share of e-commerce in 2018, with about $524 billion in sales.

32%

Amazon’s U.S. market share of the cloud computing industry in 2018, which includes hosting customers’ websites.

751M

The number of print books sold in the U.S. in 2020, an 8 percent jump in print book sales over 2019.