Homage or nostalgia?

The subject of this column is the new albums by Pete Yorn and Harry Dean Stanton with the Cheap Dates. But first, some context.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, every musician who has ever been referred to as a “rock star” will be dead, his music left to fend for itself amid the indifferent algorithms of the Cloud.

How much of it will survive, or what forms that survival will take, is anyone’s guess. But as the final generations raised on rock follow their musical heroes into the Great Beyond, a lot of that music will probably suffer neglect.

In the meantime, “cover” albums—long-players made up largely or entirely of beloved rock-star-era songs performed by musicians who found them inspirational—are becoming a thing.

They’ve been a thing before. In the 1950s and ’60s, performers regularly padded their albums with their own versions of other people’s hits. But today’s cover albums seem less about capturing a moment than about recalling one. Even at their most enjoyable, they end up feeling nostalgic.