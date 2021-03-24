Finding hope after a funeral

IN LAS VEGAS, NEV., were more restless parents. “I used to pray at night—the only way I would go to sleep is being alright with him dying,” said Colin McRae of his son Colin, who was addicted to opioids. “You’ve done everything, you’ve checked all the boxes, so it was just showing up for the other kids.”

McRae, who attends Alcoholics Anonymous and will celebrate 25 years sober this year, knew his son was experimenting with drugs in high school. So he brought him to AA meetings. He didn’t know the signs of heroin use, so he thought his son nodding off in meetings was just him being tired. As the years passed, his son’s friends who were using opiates started dying.

McRae wasn’t prepared for those young deaths from overdoses: Alcoholics “didn’t die so quick,” he said. He got sober at 34, and he sees how much harder it is for an 18-year-old dealing with an opioid addiction.

“I saw nobody try harder than those kids in those rooms to do the program,” he said about his son and his friends in the 12-step programs. “By God’s grace some of us guys stayed sober, and some of those kids didn’t.”

Throughout high school and until his death at age 21, Colin was in and out of rehab. McRae knew his own failings with alcohol, so it was “easy to forgive.” Their relationship remained intact even if his son stole from him, or when McRae cut him off from his bank account and kicked him out of the house.

“He knew every night that he was loved, and I hung my hat on that I guess,” said McRae.

The last year of his life, Colin had seven sober months, kept a job, and was helping others in recovery. He befriended another young man, Izzy, at Heroin Anonymous. Each day, Colin took Izzy to 12-step meetings or to have meals with others in recovery. That relationship helped Izzy stick with sobriety.

“A lot of people when you first get sober don’t have family support,” said Izzy. “You burn a lot of bridges, stealing money, borrowing money excessively, making yourself a fool in front of family, saying a lot of mean, terrible things. … I felt really shameful in the beginning, and that’s something that only the sober community can understand.”

Izzy and Colin eventually lived in the same sober living facility. One day Izzy and the others noticed that Colin hadn’t woken up and went to check on him. They found him dead, at age 21, after overdosing on a mix of heroin and cocaine.

COLLIN’S ACROSS-THE-STREET NEIGHBOR, Matthew Butler, died in late April 2020. Friends since they were toddlers, Matthew and Colin got into drugs and other trouble in high school and alternated periods of sobriety. Matthew’s dad, Ken Butler, is a recovering heroin addict himself. “He spent most of his adult life running from heroin,” he said about his son. “He kept trying to run away from it, and it kept getting him back.”

When Ken had been sober three years, he told Matthew, in his mid-20s, he could live with him, his wife, and their stepson. They could be sober together. Ken didn’t allow drugs in the house, but Matthew would still get high. So his dad would kick him out. The pattern continued. Once after his dad had kicked him out, Matthew overdosed on heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs.

Butler feels “guilty I couldn’t save him.” But he’ll celebrate four years of sobriety in April, a year after his son’s death. Any chance he gets, he speaks at AA and Heroin Anonymous group meetings. Helping “God’s kids,” as he calls other young people with addiction, is one way he felt he could stay sober.

That’s true for McRae too. McRae will drive Colin’s friends to detox or pick up others from rehab to have a root beer float and celebrate. One of Colin’s friends asked McRae to be his AA sponsor while he was in prison, so McRae called him every week and talked through the steps of AA recovery.

After Colin died, McRae hired Colin’s friend Izzy, recovering from heroin addiction, to work at his event-planning firm. Izzy worked there for two years and said it was his favorite job other than his current one. Izzy is married now, sober, and serving in the Marine Corps.

“He lost his son to the struggle, and I felt—I don’t know how to put it—it helped if I was still sober,” Izzy said of the McRaes. “Without both of them, I don’t want to say it would have been impossible to get sober, but they really helped me out.”

“It’s just a grace, right?” said McRae. “There is hope out there.”

A way for churches to help

One Harbor Church in Morehead City, N.C., has several ministries for opiate addicts, but it also has a relationship with local funeral homes. If the family of an overdose victim doesn’t have a church, can’t afford a funeral, or doesn’t have a venue, One Harbor will handle the funeral at no cost.

The church also has a bereavement team for such funerals: Lead Pastor Donnie Griggs said team members usually ask the family’s permission to speak to friends at the funeral struggling with addiction too. He’ll say, “The best way to honor your friend is to go get help, and we know it’s a fight, but we want to help you. We’ll take care of everything right now.” Several people have agreed to start rehab then and there.

Griggs is also a chaplain who responds to overdose calls with local emergency workers: “We had a major uptick,” Griggs said. “Tons of relapses, tons of overdoses. 2020 was brutal.”

When Ken Butler’s son Matthew died of an overdose in late April, he couldn’t find anywhere that would agree to do a funeral during the pandemic. One friend from AA knew of a church that agreed to host the funeral for free. Butler didn’t even attend that church, but he was so grateful he donated to it later. —E.B.