Family tapestries

On the first day of March, several members of the Kyner family sat around their kitchen. Anna, 16, wore her blond hair in two braids and sat at a round kitchen table. High-school senior Noël leaned against a counter and talked about studying at community college while figuring out the best degree for pursuing missions work. Their goldendoodle lay sprawled out on the floor beside the table.

Yosi, the Kyners’ 12-year-old adopted son from Ethiopia, sat at the kitchen table too, eating a corn dog and pizza. Mihret, 15, also adopted from Ethiopia, arrived home from her job tutoring a 5-year-old Ethiopian girl in reading, math, and English. She brought leftover Ethiopian food—stewed chicken and flatbread called doro wat and injera—from the girl’s house. Mom Susan and the other Kyners rushed to grab some before it was gone. “Don’t take it all!” Mihret said.

The next weekend marked 11 years since the Kyners adopted Mihret and Yosi, and the family planned to celebrate with Ethiopian food from a restaurant in Denver.

A few weekends before that, the eight Kyners—parents Jim and Susan, plus the six biological and adopted children—found seats on sofas and chairs in their basement and grabbed blankets. The kids, ranging in age from 12 to 20s, ate popcorn, cake, and leftover Valentine’s Day candy as they started their weekly movie marathon in honor of Black History Month. That weekend, the family watched Green Book, Queen of Katwe, and other films.

Susan Kyner tries to include historical and educational movies for her four white and two black kids, like 42, about Jackie Robinson, and Gifted Hands, about Dr. Ben Carson. But she said her kids prefer Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Black Panther and ask, “Do we have to always watch movies that are about racism or that are sad or mad or hard or intense?” So Kyner looks for movies, books, and music with minority characters or actors that aren’t “about being black or about racism.”

Families like the Kyners became the subject of debate last fall during Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings. Some said white parents who adopted black children—Barrett and her husband adopted two Haitian children—were inherently “not racist.” In response, Ibram X. Kendi, author of the book How To Be an Antiracist, tweeted: “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in their ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

Lots of commentators on the political left and right criticized Kendi for his comments. But critics have made similar arguments for years. In 2014 Rutgers Law professor Twila Perry wrote in The New York Times that in adoption discussions, “black families and especially black mothers are often stereotyped and denigrated, while whites who seek to adopt black children are valorized.” In 1972, the National Association of Black Social Workers said it took “a vehement stand against the placement of Black children in white homes for any reason.”

Those critical takes identify some challenges of transracial adoption but acknowledge how trans­racial adoption can be good for kids and their adoptive families. Since Barrett’s confirmation, I’ve spoken with adoptees, parents, and adoption agencies who acknowledged transracial adoption’s particular challenges—facing racism as a family and helping a child not feel out of place. But they also said that intentional, humble parenting can help families navigate these challenges, and trans­racial adoption can teach empathy and dependence on God in unique ways.