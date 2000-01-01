Cuomo claims stack up

Split

Conservative leaders from the United Methodist Church (UMC) have announced the logo, website, and mission of a proposed new denomination, the Global Methodist Church. The reveal came days after the UMC delayed this year’s general conference until August 2022 due to COVID-19. Supporters of the breakaway asked the church to consider the proposal during an online conference on May 8. The Global Methodist Church said it would affirm “the traditional understanding of Christian marriage as a covenant between a man and a woman.” In 2019, the UMC’s global church delegates voted 438-384 to strengthen the ban on LGBT inclusivity, but many liberal American clergy said they would not abide by the restrictions. One proposal, the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, would set aside a total of $27 million for any new denominations and allow them to keep their properties.