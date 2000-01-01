 Skip to main content

Dispatches Human Race

Cuomo claims stack up

Accused

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation into at least four sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo from former or current aides. On March 8, James announced a former federal prosecutor and an employment attorney will jointly lead the probe. Cuomo has said his behavior toward the women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” but he insisted his accusers misinterpreted his actions as unwanted flirtation. The fourth accuser says Cuomo touched her inappropriately in late 2020, which Cuomo denied. Several New York lawmakers, including New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, have called for the governor to resign. The accusations came as news surfaced that Cuomo’s administration altered statistics to downplay COVID-19 nursing home deaths last year.

Split

Conservative leaders from the United Methodist Church (UMC) have announced the logo, website, and mission of a proposed new denomination, the Global Methodist Church. The reveal came days after the UMC delayed this year’s general conference until August 2022 due to COVID-19. Supporters of the breakaway asked the church to consider the proposal during an online conference on May 8. The Global Methodist Church said it would affirm “the traditional understanding of Christian marriage as a covenant between a man and a woman.” In 2019, the UMC’s global church delegates voted 438-384 to strengthen the ban on LGBT inclusivity, but many liberal American clergy said they would not abide by the restrictions. One proposal, the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, would set aside a total of $27 million for any new denominations and allow them to keep their properties.

Removed

The ministry named after late apologist Ravi Zacharias is removing all his content from its platforms, CEO Sarah Davis announced on March 8. Days later Davis told employees Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) “cannot—indeed should not—continue to operate as an organization in its present form” and announced that it would significantly reduce staff and become a grant-making organization. An Atlanta law firm found Zacharias engaged in significant sexual misconduct before his death in May 2020. Since RZIM released the findings, the organization’s branch in Canada said it would shut down, RZIM Africa took down its website and said it would take three months to decide what to do, and the U.K. ministry branch cut ties with RZIM.

Died

Vernon Jordan, 85, a Washington, D.C., lawyer and power broker who survived an assassination attempt, died on March 1. He began his career after law school working as a civil rights lawyer and then as head of the National Urban League. He used his connections with business and political leaders, including Bill Clinton, to help the next generation of black leaders advance.