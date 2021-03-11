Crimes and punishments

IN A REPORT LAST YEAR, USCIRF cited Russia’s campaign against Jehovah’s Witnesses as one of its reasons for recommending the U.S. State Department designate Russia a country of particular concern for religious freedom.

But problems extend to other religious groups as well.

In 2016 the Russian government passed a law it said would take aim at religious extremism and terrorist activities. The government leveraged the law to dissolve the legal status of Jehovah’s Witnesses a year later, but the legislation has created pressures for evangelicals as well.

Some 72 percent of Russians identify as Russian Orthodox, though regular church attendance remains scant among the population. Many see identifying as Russian Orthodox as a core part of Russian identity, making outside religious groups subject to suspicion.

USCIRF noted: “The Russian government views independent religious activity as threatening social and political stability and its own control, while simultaneously cultivating relationships with the country’s so-called ‘traditional’ religions.”

Suspicion of evangelicals goes back more than a century. Vlasenko, the ambassador for the Russian Evangelical Alliance, says when he was growing up as a Baptist in Russia, friends at school teased him by saying he was an American spy.

“They thought because you are not Russian Orthodox, you are not Russian,” he said. “From a young age, I was trying to explain that Baptists are good citizens and good believers.”

Following an unprecedented period of religious freedom after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, restrictions on religious groups slowly tightened again.

The 2016 law limited certain forms of religious activity to church gatherings in registered church buildings. Vlasenko says those rules are confusing for some Christians who meet in homes for social gatherings, but then might pray or sing hymns together. They wonder what activity is allowed.

Vlasenko and other Christians said they feel free to talk to outsiders about the gospel, but the law does create restrictions on inviting them to church. Public evangelism events are banned without government permission. Foreigners aren’t allowed to preach and teach in public church settings without government permission.

Mark Elliott, the editor emeritus of the East-West Church and Ministry Report, says the confusing 2016 law is part of a pattern of the Russian government passing laws that could be interpreted or applied in multiple ways.

He notes a case where authorities took to court a Protestant congregation because it did not advertise the name of the church on the outside wall. In another case, officials pursued a different congregation because it did display its name.

Much of the legal action against evangelicals involves officials levying fines for minor offenses, but the psychological pressure can be especially difficult for small churches with few resources to pay fines or hire lawyers.

An American living in Russia told WORLD the small church he attends has faced small hassles, and the law creates more uncertainty than legal action. “A lot of things in Russia are about creating self-censorship,” he says. “To get people to be quiet on their own without the government having to do anything.” (WORLD agreed not to identify the American to protect his job and legal status in the country.)

When a visitor came to the small church he attends, he decided not to teach his prepared Sunday school lesson, since the 2016 law restricts foreigners from teaching or preaching in church without government permission. “It plays on your psyche,” he says. “What if someone comes that you don’t know?”

Evgeny Bakhmutsky is pastor of Russian Bible Church, a Baptist congregation in Moscow with some 500 congregants. Bakhmutsky says he’s developed a good relationship with local authorities, so his church has faced few legal problems.

He says churches and evangelicals often face more social and cultural challenges than legal ones: He knows of cases where seven or eight evangelical congregations share a single building over the course of a weekend—not because renting is expensive, but because some landlords are hesitant to lease space to Protestants.

While his church has faced few hurdles, he acknowledges religious liberty is shrinking, and he’s publicly spoken out against the crackdown on Jehovah’s Witnesses: “Even if we do believe that their doctrine is quite wrong, they still have freedom to express their conscience.”

His own ancestors’ history with severe persecution offers perspective: His great-grandfather was executed for his Christian faith. His grandfather was exiled to Siberia. Over the next decades, Russian officials killed millions of Christians, along with other perceived enemies. Bakhmutsky says even under heavy persecution from the Soviet regime, believers in Siberia grew stronger.

“You can borrow wisdom from past generations,” he says. “Even if things get harder, we will survive.”

For now, he’s encouraged at the opportunities his church has to share the gospel. He says some with Russian Orthodox backgrounds have asked, “Why have I never heard about the cross?” Despite their lifetime, cultural connection to the Orthodox Church, Bakhmutsky says, many are hearing the gospel for the first time.

That makes the pastor want to “maximize the time of freedom. … On the one hand there are obstacles, but on the other, there are so many opportunities.”

When it comes to politics, Bakhmutsky says he has people in his church who are pro-Navalny and anti-Navalny. The divide tends to split along age lines, with older members gravitating toward Putin, often for a sense of stability. The president’s opposition to gay marriage also makes him popular among many Protestants.

Bakhmutsky says people are talking about politics now more than usual, but he encourages his congregants not to allow politics to divide them or to dissuade them from the greater importance of spiritual realities. “It’s about spiritual awakening,” he says. “It’s about transformation of hearts—not just power and politics.”

IN A COURTROOM on Feb. 20, Navalny smiled and flashed a victory sign before a judge denied the appeal of his prison sentence. Navalny skewered Putin in what was likely his last public appearance for some time.

(A few days later, Valentina Baranov-skaya became the first woman sentenced to prison by a Russian court for her connection to Jehovah’s Witnesses—a fresh reminder that political opposition isn’t the government’s only target.)

Navalny has spoken more about politics than religion, but during his last courtroom appearance, he said he had turned from atheism to belief in God. He said a particular verse from the Bible has helped him press on: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.