Beijing’s Olympic reckoning?

One year ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, human rights groups and lawmakers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada are calling for a boycott of the games over China’s human rights abuses.

Last week, parliaments in the Netherlands and Canada voted to declare the Chinese government’s treatment of minority Uyghurs constitutes genocide. Canadian lawmakers also passed an amendment calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games from Beijing if the genocide continues.

Chinese authorities have sent more than 1 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities to reeducation camps in Xinjiang, a region in China’s northwest. The region made headlines again recently as survivors and a former guard revealed the extent of rape, sexual abuse, and torture in the camps.

With Beijing set to host the Winter Games, some critics compare the situation to the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, when the United States and other nations gave Adolf Hitler a platform and legitimized the Nazi regime by competing in the games. At the time, the Nazis had already enacted discriminatory policies against Jews and the disabled.

Now the question is whether to allow another authoritarian dictatorship host the games.

Earlier this year, the United States declared China’s treatment of Uyghurs to be genocide. Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have introduced resolutions calling for the 2022 Winter Games to be moved out of Beijing.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, sent President Joe Biden a letter on Feb. 22 with a similar message. “Participation in an Olympics held in a country that is openly committing genocide not only undermines [U.S. and international] values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies,” Katko wrote.

In the United Kingdom, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and Labour Party lawmaker Chris Bryant called on British athletes to boycott the games. Davey noted sports can’t be separated from politics in the face of genocide, pointing to a 1938 soccer match in Berlin where the English team gave the Nazi salute in front of 100,000 spectators.

In Canada last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and most of his Cabinet abstained from the genocide vote: Trudeau said the term genocide is “extremely loaded” and said further examination was needed.

China has continued to deny any human rights abuses in Xinjiang, claiming the camps are “vocation training centers” and churning out propaganda videos showing Uyghurs dancing and smiling.

But a BBC report last month painted a different picture of the camps. Tursunay Ziawudun, a former Uyghur detainee, said men would come to cells after midnight, pick the women they wanted, and rape them in a room without surveillance cameras. She said masked men gang-raped her multiple times, and someone tortured her with an electric prod stuck into her genital tract.

When the Associated Press last September asked the IOC about its decision to hold the games in Beijing, the organization defended its position, stating that “awarding the Olympic Games to a national Olympic committee does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country.” It added it must remain “neutral on all global political issues.”

With the IOC seeming unwilling to budge, 180 human rights groups—including those representing Uyghurs and the regions of Hong Kong, Tibet, and Taiwan—signed an open letter last month calling on world leaders to boycott the 2022 Olympics.