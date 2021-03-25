 Skip to main content

A stuffed stimulus

Post Date: March 25, 2021 - Issue Date: April 10, 2021

$411 billion

The overall cost of sending stimulus checks to Americans through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The $1.9 trillion package contained provisions for American citizens, businesses, and nonprofits recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, but it also contained lots of non-COVID-19-related expenditures.

$1B 

Amount allocated for aid to ethnic minority farmers and ranchers.

$500M

Amount allocated to U.S. states for programs to help low-income households pay for water service.

$270M 

Combined amount allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.

$50M 

Amount allocated to family planning services as outlined in Title X.

$50M 

Amount allocated to the EPA for air pollution ­control.