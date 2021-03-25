A stuffed stimulus

Translation abuse
Some abortion advocates point to a passage in the New International Version as Biblical justification for abortion. But the NIV’s speculative translation clouds rather than clarifies
Amid ethnically targeted attacks around the country, Asian American Christians look for a faith-filled path forward
Taiwan is a top destination for Hong Kong residents running from the new wave of Chinese authoritarianism
Some parents who have lost kids to the record-breaking drug overdose crisis are finding ways to help their children’s friends, mired in their own addiction
The overall cost of sending stimulus checks to Americans through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The $1.9 trillion package contained provisions for American citizens, businesses, and nonprofits recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, but it also contained lots of non-COVID-19-related expenditures.
Amount allocated for aid to ethnic minority farmers and ranchers.
Amount allocated to U.S. states for programs to help low-income households pay for water service.
Combined amount allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
Amount allocated to family planning services as outlined in Title X.
Amount allocated to the EPA for air pollution control.