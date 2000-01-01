A rampage in Boulder

Died
Elgin Baylor, 86, died March 22 of natural causes. The Hall of Fame basketball player and 11-time All-Star played his whole career with the Lakers. He changed the game with his ability to jump and change direction in midair. Baylor also had the courage of his convictions. He boycotted one game during his rookie season after a West Virginia hotel refused to house him and two black teammates. The whole team then stayed at a black rooming house. “I’m a human being. … I’m not an animal put in a cage and let out for the show,” he said. In a 2018 interview, Baylor talked about his religious beliefs: “I believed that I served a loving and forgiving God.”