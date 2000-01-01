 Skip to main content

Dispatches Human Race

A rampage in Boulder

Heavily armed police officers surround King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. (Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

Murdered

Ten people died on March 22 when a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo. The youngest person to die was 20 years old, and the oldest was 65. Three were employees of the grocery store. The first police officer to arrive on the scene, 51-year-old Eric Talley, died as the police exchanged fire with the shooter, whom they eventually apprehended. “Above all else he loved his family and his Lord Jesus Christ,” Talley’s father said. He had seven children. Family members told investigators that alleged shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, suffered from mental illness and delusions, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press. Alissa, from the Denver suburb of Arvada, required treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg before being booked on murder charges.

Died

Elgin Baylor, 86, died March 22 of natural causes. The Hall of Fame basketball player and 11-time All-Star played his whole career with the Lakers. He changed the game with his ability to jump and change direction in midair. Baylor also had the courage of his convictions. He boycotted one game during his rookie season after a West Virginia hotel refused to house him and two black teammates. The whole team then stayed at a black rooming house. “I’m a human being. … I’m not an animal put in a cage and let out for the show,” he said. In a 2018 interview, Baylor talked about his religious beliefs: “I believed that I served a loving and forgiving God.”

Sanctioned

A 27-nation bloc froze the assets of a Xinjiang bureau it accused of controlling the Chinese province where Uyghur Muslims have faced persecution. Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States joined the European Union in placing sanctions on four senior Xinjiang officials. The officials can no longer legally travel inside the EU, and Europeans can’t support them financially. Beijing retaliated with similar sanctions against four institutions and 10 individuals, including German Adrian Zenz, who has reported on the oppression of minority groups in Tibet and Xinjiang. China initially denied it put Uyghurs in forced labor camps, then rebranded them as reeducation centers. 

Detained

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, released photos of a Border Patrol holding facility where more than 1,000 migrants, many of them unaccompanied minors, are living in overcrowded tents and sleeping under foil blankets on floor mats in small groups separated by plastic sheeting. Biden administration officials were working with officials from Mexico and Guatemala on a plan to manage the growing migration surge. Cuellar said he released the photos because the U.S. government has refused to let reporters examine the migrant holding sites. Some nonprofit lawyers also say the Border Patrol has denied them access to detained migrants.