A rampage in Boulder

Murdered

Ten people died on March 22 when a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo. The youngest person to die was 20 years old, and the oldest was 65. Three were employees of the grocery store. The first police officer to arrive on the scene, 51-year-old Eric Talley, died as the police exchanged fire with the shooter, whom they eventually apprehended. “Above all else he loved his family and his Lord Jesus Christ,” Talley’s father said. He had seven children. Family members told investigators that alleged shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, suffered from mental illness and delusions, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press. Alissa, from the Denver suburb of Arvada, required treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg before being booked on murder charges.