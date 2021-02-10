Back of the line

“RUSH VACCINE” read placards on the plastic-wrapped white boxes rolling off the tarmac at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo airport. An overnight flight from the Serum Institute of India brought to South Africa 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Their arrival Feb. 1 was not only the first to reach the country but the first million to reach Africa—a continent of 1.2 billion people.

The boxed vials received a hero’s welcome, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on hand to meet them. Stickers on AstraZeneca boxes read: “May All Be Free From Disease.”

African leaders are in a race to free their countries from the coronavirus spread. South Africa leads the continent in confirmed cases and deaths, spiked in recent weeks by a new variant that’s more infectious and already has spread to the United States.

Worries about virus mutations, coupled with shortfalls in vaccine production, already are unleashing a vaccine war. While the disease itself knows no boundaries, poor nations face barriers when it comes to accessing vaccines. A European-led plan to create a “humanitarian buffer”—setting aside enough doses to launch vaccination programs in countries that otherwise cannot afford them—is so far failing to deliver.

Vaccines represent new hope everywhere as COVID-19 deaths top 2.2 million globally. That’s nowhere more true than in Africa, where healthcare workers for a year have battled to treat the worst cases of the virus without basic tools. On the best days they work amid fragile health systems where piped oxygen is a nearly unheard-of luxury. Their communities already may be compromised by high incidences of tuberculosis and AIDS.

At the peak of one surge in cases last fall, “my hospital neared its COVID ward capacity and prepared to turn away patients due to oxygen scarcity,” reported Jon Fielder, chief executive of African Mission Healthcare who works at two facilities in Kenya, including AIC Kijabi Hospital outside Nairobi.

Now, physicians like Fielder are watching from the sidelines as other parts of the world launch massive vaccination campaigns. “I don’t know where any meaningful amount of vaccine is going to come from for months or longer,” he said.