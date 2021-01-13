The day mobs overran the Capitol

IT WASN’T JUST LAWMAKERS in the House and Senate chambers who evacuated. Rebekah Hoshiko, communications director for the House Committee on Natural Resources, said she had to evacuate twice from an office in the Cannon House building. The first evacuation came at about 1 p.m. because of the threat of a pipe bomb nearby at the Republican National Committee headquarters. The second came when mobs overran the Capitol.

Hoshiko had previously assumed the day would turn violent but didn’t think it would happen until that night: “Given all of the protests that happened over the summer, everything happens after it gets dark outside.” She rode out the evening in lockdown with a small group of others in the Longworth House building.

Another Hill veteran, Conn Carroll, communications director for Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told me he also anticipated trouble: “I knew it was going to be a bad day on the morning Metro ride in when I saw a guy with Trump gear on the train carrying a giant wrench. He did not look like he was in town to fix things.”

Meanwhile, Hoshiko, who used to be Rep. Bruce Westerman’s press secretary, said her former boss spent about two hours isolated from everyone when protesters breached the building. Westerman, R-Ark., had been in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office when the leader’s security detail hustled McCarthy away.

“The last thing [Westerman] had heard on the radio of McCarthy’s detail was that shots were fired,” Hoshiko said. “So he stuck his head out in the hall a bit later and nobody was there.” That’s when he realized he was in trouble. A bit later, Westerman heard rioters approaching.

The lawmaker hid in a bathroom in McCarthy’s office. He locked the door, turned out the lights, and silenced his phone. Rioters entered the office and tried to open the bathroom door. Westerman waited for about 2½ hours until Capitol Police could extract him.

Later that night, Westerman voted to uphold the election results.

In the room where I locked down for several hours, COVID-19 social distancing protocols fell by the wayside. Staff rubbed shoulders with lawmakers from both parties.

I tweeted everything (except our location) and monitored texts from Hill staffers who had to evacuate their offices, White House staffers who said security forces were on their way, and concerned friends and family watching the news. At some point, I began to hear reports that a woman had been shot in the House Speaker’s Lobby by Capitol Police. Later we learned the woman had died.

At about 5:30 p.m., the sergeant-at-arms said law enforcement had secured the building. It wasn’t until after 7 p.m. that Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking Republican in the House, told the room that members hoped to get back to the chamber within the next hour.

Shortly after 8 p.m.—with press members back at their stations—both chambers of Congress gaveled back into session.

In a statement to senators, Vice President Mike Pence called on lawmakers to “get back to work,” and addressed rioters: “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”