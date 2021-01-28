Strength amid struggle

The Oldest Student by Rita Lorraine Hubbard: Mary Walker was 15 when the Emancipation Proclamation declared she was no longer a slave. Life, though, was still hard: Mary had to work long hours for a meager wage, and there was no time for school. One day an evangelist gave her a Bible and said, “Your civil rights are in these pages.” Mary promised herself she’d learn to read it, but never found time. Then at 114, Mary decided the time had come. Note: Parents may want to edit out one phrase taking the Lord’s name in vain. (Ages 4-8)

Overground Railroad by Lesa Cline-Ransome: While many books recount how African Americans escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad, this one highlights the lesser-known story of families who fled north to escape the bondage of sharecropping perpetuated in the post–Civil War era. Poetic writing and mixed-media illustrations capture the emotion of one fictionalized family’s journey to New York: “‘No more picking,’ Daddy said mad. ‘No more working someone else’s land,’ Mama said proud.” A helpful book for discussing the injustices African Americans experienced post-slavery. (Ages 4-8)

The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver by Gene Barretta: Scientist and inventor George Washington Carver’s interest in agriculture began as a child with a garden that helped him become an astute observer of creation. At home he learned to be creative with natural resources and not to waste anything. As an adult, his ingenuity guided his research and eventually transformed Southern farming. Sadly, this picture book only briefly alludes to Carver’s Christian faith. It concludes with a New Age–inspired message of “Regard Nature. Revere Nature. Respect Nature.” (Ages 4-8)

A Ride To Remember by Sharon Langley and Amy Nathan: As Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., in 1962, Sharon Langley and her parents were making history in Baltimore. For years, Gwynn Oak Amusement Park had barred African Americans, but peaceful protests finally helped lead to its desegregation. The Langleys were the first black family to enter the park, and photographers captured Sharon’s historic ride on the park’s carousel. Although carousel horses come in all different colors, Langley writes, “Everyone is equal when you ride a carousel.” (Ages 5-8)