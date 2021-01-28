Singing like sailors

If you’re over the age of 21 and don’t happen to have a job tracking pop-culture trends, you may have missed the latest musical craze: sea shanties.

After a young Scotsman shared a TikTok video of himself singing a 19th-century whaling song titled “Wel­lerman,” the internet went wild. His post racked up millions of views and spawned hundreds of sub-videos featuring fans from all walks of life (including Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon, and Andrew Lloyd Webber) adding their voices to the original. Others dug up more sailing songs from eras past and shared them across the social media spectrum. A group called the Longest Johns even hit the U.K. Top 40 charts with its version of “Wellerman.”

While I’m not much of a singer, I do have one contribution I can make—a movie recommendation.

The 2019 British indie Fisherman’s Friends (available on most streaming platforms) tells the true story of a group of Cornishmen who catch lobsters by day and sing shanties to tourists by night. It’s all an amateur lark until some big-shot music executives take a holiday in their seaside village of Port Isaac. The boss of the group of vacationers commands his best deal-maker, Danny (Daniel Mays), to sign the singing sailormen to a deal posthaste. There’s just one problem: The old gents aren’t particularly interested in stardom.