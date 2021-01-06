 Skip to main content

Senate fate hangs in balance in Georgia

Vote counts continue as Democrats appear poised to capture Georgia’s two Senate seats

by Jamie Dean
Post Date: January 06, 2021

Senate fate hangs in balance in Georgia

Workers at the Gwinnett County Georgia elections headquarters process absentee ballots for Georgia’s Senate runoff election in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

As Congress prepared to tally Electoral College votes on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Democrats in Georgia declared victory in two Senate runoff elections that would deliver the Democratic Party a coveted trifecta: control of the presidency, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock declared victory in his contest against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta early Wednesday morning. Warnock led Loeffler by 1.2 percentage points. A few hours later, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff declared victory in his race against Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Neither Loeffler nor Perdue conceded, and The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Ossoff’s race remained too close to call. Georgia election officials hoped to give a final count later Wednesday.

Georgia state law doesn’t require a recount in tight elections, but it does allow a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than half a percentage point. By 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Ossoff led Perdue by 0.4 percentage points.

Candidates have two days to request a recount if the margin is sufficiently thin, and Perdue appeared poised to act: The senator pledged to “mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted.”

The slim margin mirrored the tight race between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia in November. Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Trump has spent weeks contesting the results in Georgia and a handful of other states, but courts have rebuffed claims the election was fraudulent.

After weeks of bitter confrontation between Trump and Georgia Republicans unwilling to declare the election invalid, the president spent part of his time at a rally in Dalton, Ga., Monday night talking about the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. He told the crowd he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would “come through for us.”

Earlier that day, Pence told a Georgia crowd “we’ll hear the objections, we’ll hear the evidence,” but he didn’t suggest he would refuse to recognize the votes of electors in close states.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In Washington, D.C., Trump supporters gather on the Washington Monument grounds on Wednesday in advance of Congress’ tally of Electoral College votes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Meanwhile, Republican finger-pointing began on Wednesday morning, as officials waited to see if Ossoff would win his race and hand Democrats narrow control of the U.S. Senate.

An obvious question for the GOP: Did the president’s weekslong insistence that the presidential election was rigged cause at least some disgruntled Republicans to sit out the runoffs in Georgia?

Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host in Georgia, thinks it did. In a commentary on Wednesday morning, Erickson noted that Democrats voted at rates close to their Nov. 3 turnout. Republicans didn’t.

Erickson reported that the area of North Georgia where the president rallied on Monday night turned out at a lower rate than the rest of the state. Without Trump on the ballot himself, it appears many Republican voters in Trump-friendly territory stayed home: “It turns out when the President, the congressmen, and the Georgia GOP State Chairman all tell Republicans that their votes don’t matter because the Democrats are stealing everything, those voters don’t show up.”

If Ossoff wins his race against Perdue, the victory would bring the political balance in the U.S. Senate to 50-50. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would break any tie. That would put Democrats at a disadvantage for passing any major legislation that would require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. But it would clear the path to confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks and any judicial nominations—including Supreme Court justices.

Those votes require a simple majority.

Jamie Dean

Jamie Dean

Jamie is national editor of WORLD Magazine. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and previously worked for the Charlotte World. Jamie has covered politics, disasters, religion, and more for WORLD. She resides in Charlotte, N.C. Follow Jamie on Twitter @deanworldmag.

