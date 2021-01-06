Senate fate hangs in balance in Georgia

As Congress prepared to tally Electoral College votes on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Democrats in Georgia declared victory in two Senate runoff elections that would deliver the Democratic Party a coveted trifecta: control of the presidency, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock declared victory in his contest against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Atlanta early Wednesday morning. Warnock led Loeffler by 1.2 percentage points. A few hours later, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff declared victory in his race against Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Neither Loeffler nor Perdue conceded, and The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Ossoff’s race remained too close to call. Georgia election officials hoped to give a final count later Wednesday.

Georgia state law doesn’t require a recount in tight elections, but it does allow a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than half a percentage point. By 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Ossoff led Perdue by 0.4 percentage points.

Candidates have two days to request a recount if the margin is sufficiently thin, and Perdue appeared poised to act: The senator pledged to “mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted.”

The slim margin mirrored the tight race between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia in November. Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Trump has spent weeks contesting the results in Georgia and a handful of other states, but courts have rebuffed claims the election was fraudulent.

After weeks of bitter confrontation between Trump and Georgia Republicans unwilling to declare the election invalid, the president spent part of his time at a rally in Dalton, Ga., Monday night talking about the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. He told the crowd he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would “come through for us.”

Earlier that day, Pence told a Georgia crowd “we’ll hear the objections, we’ll hear the evidence,” but he didn’t suggest he would refuse to recognize the votes of electors in close states.