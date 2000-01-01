Quick Takes

Explosive sale
A flea market shopper in North Carolina may have gotten more bang for his buck than expected, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In a Dec. 28 Twitter message, ATF Charlotte announced it was looking for a hand grenade purchased at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., on June 13. Store employees originally thought the grenade to be an inert paperweight. “The grenade … may contain materials that could degrade & explode,” the ATF said. In 2019, thrift store employees found a live grenade inside a donated dresser.