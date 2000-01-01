Quick Takes

Proof of existence

He can’t drive, he can’t vote, and he can’t get a job. That’s because 18-year-old Devin Ivy has no birth certificate. According to Ivy’s adoptive mother Christine Bence, Ivy was born in Tennessee in 2002 and spent much of his life homeless or in foster care before being adopted by a family in Independence, Mo. Ivy said relatives have told him he was born at home and that no birth certificate was ever issued for him. The Bences hired a lawyer to force the Missouri Bureau of Vital Records to create a birth certificate for Ivy, and in June a Missouri judge ordered the bureau to do so. But as of late December, Ivy was still waiting. A state representative pleaded on Ivy’s behalf, and the bureau now says it is willing to issue a birth certificate if it receives a revised court order with additional information.