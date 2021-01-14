Pro-life progression

Pat Goltz co-founded Feminists for Life in 1972.

Any indications of feminist leanings during your childhood? I resented the fact that my parents tried to keep me from doing certain things because I was female. My mother forbade me from taking chemistry and told me I had to take home economics or study hall. Whenever I did something I thought they might forbid me to do, I didn’t tell them I was doing it. In high school, my future husband made me a code oscillator so I could practice Morse code and get an amateur radio license. He liked to build electronics from old parts, and we’d put equipment together whenever we weren’t at the movies for a date. I hid the oscillator from my parents and only used it when they weren’t around. Basically I became a feminist because people discriminated against me for being interested in science.

When and how did you first become pro-life? My parents were pro-life, and I was always pro-life. When I was in high school, I learned what abortion was and was horrified. I am aware that we are made in the image of God and God alone has the right to decide when a person lives or dies. Science tells us that an unborn child is a human being and that life begins at the moment of fertilization. I was 28 and had been married for almost eight years before the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision. I remember my reaction: I had to stop listening to music for over a year. I was a student of piano for years, but after Roe, every time I heard music, I started to cry because I would think about all the babies who would never get to hear music.

How did Feminists for Life begin? I joined the Columbus, Ohio, chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) in 1970. I made myself useful: drove to Dayton to pick up an order because everyone else was at work, did child care for a conference rather than attending myself. I also made them uncomfortable by taking my youngest child to meetings and breastfeeding there. I hoped to get them to turn against abortion, and I did persuade them to let a pro-life speaker come once, but it didn’t make any difference. That was when I realized we wouldn’t be able to reform the feminist movement from within: We needed a new organization.

When did you start it? I started Feminists for Life with Cathy Callaghan in 1972. She and I met in a judo club: She had a brown belt at the time and a Ph.D. in linguistics and was writing a dictionary for the Lake Miwok Indians of California. We became friends, and she joined NOW because of me. She thought because she could get a Ph.D. that the feminist movement wasn’t necessary. But I told her that not everyone had the opportunities she had—that many women were held back because of their gender. She realized I was right. She was also pro-life and did not like the fact that feminists were supporting abortion. We kept it simple. We felt that taking up other issues would be divisive—partly because about the only things we agreed on were pro-life feminism and judo. She was a political liberal, and I’m not.

How did other pro-lifers react? Not long after forming the group, Cathy and I attended an Ohio Right to Life board meeting. The attendees thought we were spies at first, until they talked with us. After that, they decided to help us start our group. They gave us names of people who were feminist or leaning in that direction. That was how we got our first members. We attended the monthly meetings for a while and always gave a report on what we had been doing with Feminists for Life.

How did the Columbus chapter of the National Organization for Women react in 1974? The so-called “feminist” movement wanted nothing to do with us. The Columbus board invited me to speak in my defense at a board meeting. I declined, but when the leadership brought it before the general membership, I used my 15 minutes to talk about why abortion was bad for women. After a long discussion, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of expulsion: The chapter had over 100 members, and only three voted to keep me. National NOW declined to expel me. I got a letter from a chapter in Washington state decrying the action of the Columbus chapter.

You were president of Feminists for Life for five years before you retired. Then what did you do? I had two biological children and two adopted children by the time I retired from leadership. My husband and I had three more children after that. At first I was too busy homeschooling and taking care of other family matters. But once I got on the internet, I found various ways to contribute through online groups. I talked to more than 1,000 women online and may have saved a few lives. You never know.