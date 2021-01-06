 Skip to main content

Features

PHOTOS: Mobs overrun the Capitol

A photo essay of a histoic day

by The Editors
Post Date: January 06, 2021

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier in front of the Capitol Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After a rally to protest the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election in which President Donald Trump spoke, mobs stormed the United States Capitol, delaying proceedings to tally Electoral College votes Wednesday. After members of Congress, staffers, and media members evacuated and sheltered in place for hours, Capitol Police and federal troops cleared the building. At least one person died in the melee. Here are photos from the historic day.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

A demonstrator talks to police over a barrier Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier Wednesday outside the Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A supporter of President Donald Trump puts water in her eyes after U.S. Capitol Police officers deployed tear gas at demonstrators outside of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

A woman is helped up by police during a rally Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

People wait in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Office of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley via AP

In this photo released by the Office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Electoral College ballots sit on a table after they were rescued from the Senate floor. (Office of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley via AP)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night after a day of rioting protesters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

