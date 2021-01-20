Inauguration Day anxieties dissipate, but divisions remain

Washington, D.C., was restless and anxious Wednesday morning over rumors of potential attacks leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Sidewalks surrounding the Capitol were empty except for a few National Guardsmen buying coffee at a local coffee shop and a stray jogger passing. The city restricted its airspace, the Coast Guard patrolled the waters, and airlines restricted guns in checked baggage coming into the city.

When I asked local church and nonprofit leaders whether they had planned anything to try to keep Inauguration Day peaceful, they demurred. Because of the serious threat of violence, they left everything to law enforcement.

Extra police help for the ceremonious transfer of power came from Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, and Colorado. The previous week, the Joint Chiefs of Staff had felt it necessary to issue an unusual statement asserting that Biden would indeed be inaugurated on Jan. 20, and that “to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath: It is against the law.”

But if there were any threat to replicate the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, the overwhelming military and police force worked as a deterrent. Outside the barricades surrounding the Capitol and the National Mall, the inauguration—in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic—had barely an in-person audience, let alone protesters.

Instead former President Donald Trump departed quietly in the early morning to West Palm Beach, Fla., and the ceremony to transfer leadership of the United States government went calmly. Reporters outnumbered protesters. Snow flurries swirled over businesses that had boarded up around the Capitol. Lone street preachers with megaphones wandered the empty roads telling anyone who would listen that they were going to hell.

Street vendors who normally sell loads of merchandise at every inauguration, which amounts to Washington’s Olympic Games, were discouraged. But they blamed the pandemic as much as the security situation.

“There’s more reporters than people out here,” said Doug Ford, a more-than-30-year resident of Washington who was trying to sell inauguration commemorative books emblazoned with the new president and vice president. Ford said the media overplayed the security threat, but he figured it would be a slow year anyway due to the pandemic. Many reporters came wearing riot helmets and tactical vests emblazoned with the words “PRESS,” like they were in a war zone.

Will this security theater become a permanent change in Washington, as arrests from the Jan. 6 violence give a picture of the domestic militia members and other extremists who played a part?

“I think we are going to go back to a new normal … we all have to think about a new posture,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser before the inauguration, referring to the Capitol riot. But she assured the city she did not think the National Guard would maintain a long-term presence.