Breaking through

The Moonlight School by Suzanne Woods Fisher: Cora Wilson Stewart opened Moonlight Schools in Rowan County, Ky., in 1911. The nighttime schools served the illiterate adult population in the surrounding areas. Over 1,200 adults attended the schools, and the program inspired a national movement to eradicate adult illiteracy. In this fictional story inspired by true events, timid city girl Lucy Wilson travels to Morehead, Ky., to work as an assistant to her cousin Cora. At first, she’s shocked by the primitive lifestyle of the mountain people, but the longer she stays the more she comes to admire their hardworking ways and reverence for God. With the encouragement of Cora and Brother Wyatt, the singing schoolmaster, Lucy sheds her insecurities and discovers her real purpose. Well-drawn characters and a compelling plot bring this slice of history to life.

When Twilight Breaks by Sarah Sundin: Evelyn Brand is an American journalist stationed in Munich, Germany, where Hitler’s Nazi party is growing in popularity and strength. Evelyn wants to succeed in a male-dominated profession and chafes at restrictions based on her sex. She meets Peter Lang, a Ph.D. student who pretends to be a Nazi sympathizer. He admires Evelyn’s spunk and begins feeding her information for her stories that reveal Hitler’s tyranny. Evelyn and Peter find their lives jeopardized when her Jewish ancestry is exposed and their close relationship is discovered. This book’s beginning drags, but as action increases, the plot moves with urgency. A scene depicting Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass)—a real event on Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Jews were systematically attacked—jump-starts Evelyn and Peter’s escape from Germany.

Network of Deceit by Tom Threadgill: Homicide detective Amara Alvarez faces her first case after a teenager is found dead at a water park. A large stash of cash in the teen’s bedroom closet points to his involvement in illegal activity. After the investigation leads to a group of online gamers, Alvarez becomes immersed in the murky world of cybercrime. A mysterious hacker causes more trouble for Alvarez by stealing her personal information. Plot twists keep this mystery from being cookie-cutter, but the gaming aspects could be tedious for readers unfamiliar with virtual communities. One cautionary lesson emerges: The person you think you’re dealing with online may not be that person at all.

All That We Carried by Erin Bartels: On the 10th anniversary of their parents’ deaths, two estranged sisters embark on a hiking trip in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Older sister Olivia is an atheist and an attorney with a Type A personality, while Melanie, a New Agey life coach with a large social media following, floats through life clinging to any spiritual belief that creates “good vibes.” They clash, especially about whether it’s appropriate to forgive the man responsible for the car wreck that killed their parents. A kind fisherman named Josh—the name not coincidentally a derivative of Yeshua—shows up at a crucial moment. His gentle nature and thoughtful dialogue help the sisters reconnect. Although readers don’t get a clear-cut conclusion, they’ll see a hint of spiritual growth in both sisters.