Vaccine accounting

Post Date: December 29, 2020 - Issue Date: January 16, 2021

Vaccine accounting

(Illustration by Krieg Barrie)

$6.1 billion

The total amount the United States government has agreed to pay pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccines. The government provided Moderna with $955 million for initial development, then bought two 100-million-dose orders for $1.53 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. The government bought 100 million doses from Pfizer for $1.95 billion but provided no initial funding for development.

37,586 

The number of participants in Pfizer’s phase 3 vaccine trial.

18,801 

The number of Pfizer phase 3 participants who received the vaccine, not a ­placebo.

30,351

The number of participants in Moderna’s phase 3 vaccine trial.

15,181 

The number of Moderna phase 3 ­participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo.

2.9M

The number of Pfizer vaccine doses the U.S. government hoped to ship to medical workers in the vaccine’s first week of distribution.