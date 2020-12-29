Vaccine accounting

Stalling the virus
The two leading U.S. COVID-19 vaccines use new technology developed to avoid use of embryonic stem cells—and trial participants hope the shots’ safety will encourage other Americans to get them
The total amount the United States government has agreed to pay pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccines. The government provided Moderna with $955 million for initial development, then bought two 100-million-dose orders for $1.53 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. The government bought 100 million doses from Pfizer for $1.95 billion but provided no initial funding for development.
The number of participants in Pfizer’s phase 3 vaccine trial.
The number of Pfizer phase 3 participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo.
The number of participants in Moderna’s phase 3 vaccine trial.
The number of Moderna phase 3 participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo.
The number of Pfizer vaccine doses the U.S. government hoped to ship to medical workers in the vaccine’s first week of distribution.