Safe harbor during political turbulence

President Franklin Roosevelt famously called Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy”—the day that Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and Roosevelt began drafting a declaration of war.

Most Americans won’t remember Dec. 5 as a day of infamy, but it may live as a consequential date in presidential history.

On Dec. 5, 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the House of Representatives would proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On Dec. 5, 2020, Trump appeared at his last major rally before “safe harbor” day—a deadline for states to certify their results before the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14. (Congress will officially tally the electoral votes in a special session on Jan 6.)

The Georgia rally bobbed in unchartered waters: Trump was still contesting President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and elsewhere, and control of the U.S. Senate was still undecided. Two runoff contests in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine whether Republicans hang on to a slim majority in the Senate or if Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Trump railed against Georgia officials, but those officials were fellow Republicans. Gov. Brian Kemp said he had to follow the law regarding elections. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters: “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged.”

Judge Andrew Brasher of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a Georgia-related appeal submitted by attorney and Trump supporter Sidney Powell. Trump nominated Brasher to the court last year, and the Senate confirmed him in February.

Still, more legal action questioning Georgia’s election practices continued up to and beyond “safe harbor” day.

But while Trump ripped Georgia officials, he rejected the notion that Georgia Republicans should boycott the Jan. 5 runoffs to protest Trump’s loss in the state: “At stake in this election is control of the U.S. Senate, and that really means control of this country.”