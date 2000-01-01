Quick Takes

A few good turns

A kind act by an Irish bus driver on Dec. 9 saved the day for one lost passenger looking to spend time with her mother. When Jacqueline Mason got on the wrong bus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the mistake threatened to make her late for a 30-minute appointment to visit her aging mother at a retirement home, where family visitations were restricted due to the pandemic. Driver Alec Bailey said he was moved by pity for the distraught woman after she realized her mistake. “I just said to myself, I have to get this woman as close as I can to that home,” Bailey told the BBC. The driver asked the other passengers if they minded, and then drove Mason as near to the nursing home as he could get in his double-decker bus. Afterward, Mason told the BBC, “He’s made my Christmas and he’s made my year, I can’t thank him enough.”