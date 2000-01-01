Quick Takes

Exclusive island
After effectively buying an Australian island, a Chinese real estate firm may be attempting to discourage Australian nationals from going there. Developer China Bloom negotiated a long-term lease for Keswick Island off the northeastern coast of Australia in 2019. In December, Australian media reports indicated the company had closed local beaches, prohibited short-term rentals, and blocked access to the island’s airstrip. “I just don’t think they want Australians on the island,” former island resident Julie Willis told Australia’s A Current Affair television program. “I think that they want to have this island solely for the use of the Chinese tourism market.” China Bloom, which controls the island until 2096, plans to create a tourist resort there.