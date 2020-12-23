In Minneapolis, churches pursue the hard work of reconciliation

One Saturday each month, Pastor Terrell Walter meets with a group of local church leaders to eat lunch and worship together. The participants, all part of the Evangelical Church denomination, come from various ethnic backgrounds: Walter is African American. Other pastors are Caucasian, African American, Liberian, and Hispanic.

At September’s meeting in a Latino church, a pastor preached in Spanish on reconciliation, reading from 2 Corinthians 5:19. Afterward, everyone ate homemade tamales, laughed together, and prayed.

Involvement with this group is one of several ways Walter hopes to help bridge racial divides here in Minneapolis. The 54-year-old pastor of Beacon of Hope Church also hosts a multi-racial Zoom meeting each week, encouraging prayer and steps toward unity. (At one recent Zoom meeting, a gray-haired participant explained her plans to tell her drug-dealing neighbor how Jesus helped her stop using cocaine.)

After George Floyd died under the knee of a police officer here on May 25, the city erupted in protests and riots. Demonstrators decried police brutality toward minorities, with the most extreme protesters looting shops and setting fire to buildings—including the 3rd Precinct police station.

The protests rippled to other cities throughout the country. But months later, Minneapolis has remained a focal point for the country’s racial tensions. Angry demonstrators sometimes still gather in the city, as they did in October after police shot a black man in Philadelphia. (At one point the crowd briefly chanted, “No justice, no peace. Shoot back at the police.”)

Amid such tensions, Pastor Walter is operating with a sense of urgency, and not just because of the protests: He is fighting stage four cancer that continues to spread, even though he’s already outlived doctors’ prognoses by well over a year.

Despite his health, Walter meets with whites and blacks throughout the week. “How can a white person relate to us if we are never together?” he says.

Twin Cities pastors like Walter are doing the hard work of racial reconciliation in neighborhoods still grappling with violence, poverty, and police-community tensions. Long after race demonstrations have faded from the nightly newscasts, local church leaders here are continuing efforts to build bridges between neighbors and promote peace.

Less than a mile from the corner where Floyd died stands Jubilee Community Church. The church’s pastor, John Erickson, a father of seven, lives nearby. The son of missionaries, he grew up in the Phillips community of south Minneapolis and 10 years ago helped start Jubilee. Its congregation of about 250 is predominantly white and includes some black members and one black pastor. Impoverished neighborhoods, largely Latino, African American, Somalian, and Native American, surround Erickson’s home and church.

Erickson says living in the city has never been harder. During the summer’s rioting, with police and fire protection scattered, church elders called him asking what to do as flames crept up their block. After a homeless encampment sprang up in nearby Powderhorn Park—an estimated 560 tents—discarded needles and trash littered the area for months. Police statistics show Minneapolis has had more murders this year (79 through mid-December) than any time since 1998. Stray bullets hit innocent people, including one man outside Erickson’s front gate this summer. Another person on his block had his vehicle carjacked. (In November alone, 125 carjackings occurred in Minneapolis.)