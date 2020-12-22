Halting the virus

Dr. Amy Givler, 62, a family medicine doctor in Monroe, La., decided early in the COVID-19 pandemic that she wanted to participate in a vaccine trial if one was nearby. She and her husband, also a family medicine doctor, regularly treat patients with the coronavirus.

She learned a hospital in Shreveport would host the Pfizer/BioNTech phase 3 trial. She signed up and heard right away that the organizers wanted her in the trial. Then came a sinking feeling: “I said, ‘What have I done?’ That’s when I did a deep dive into mRNA vaccines.”

Vaccine trial participants like Givler, a member of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, were nervous about trying a new kind of vaccine. But these volunteers were willing to put their health on the line to provide trials that were double the size of a normal vaccine trial, according to Peter Marks, who oversees vaccine safety at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Months after receiving doses, the volunteers are hopeful about how these mRNA vaccines could minimize loss of life in future pandemics.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, forms the basis of two COVID-19 vaccines leading the pack, from Pfizer and Moderna. They’re the first FDA-approved mRNA vaccines. Both received U.S. funding through Operation Warp Speed and boast about 95 percent effectiveness, though questions remain about long-term effects and effectiveness. Scientists developed mRNA technology over the last 30 years to find an alternative to embryonic stem cells. And it might lead to more medical breakthroughs (see sidebar).

GIVLER ALREADY KNEW A LOT about vaccines. She describes herself as “one of those boring people” who watch the meetings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. But if she was going to be among the first Americans to take an mRNA vaccine, she wanted to know what she was getting into. She dug into the medical literature.

MRNA tells cells what proteins to make, and in these vaccines it gives cells the recipe for the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to enter cells. The cells then raise an immune response to the spike protein, so when a coronavirus enters the body, cells already have an immune defense and the virus can’t enter. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not contain the virus, nor is it chemically possible for mRNA to enter a cell’s nucleus and alter a cell’s DNA. It only gives instructions for the one spike protein.

“The people who are making the vaccine, they don’t have to be in a special-level lab, because they’re not handling the virus,” Givler said. A single protein from the virus is less likely to cause the reactions some people experience with vaccines containing a version of a virus itself, she said.

Her research made her confident in going forward with the trial, which is a two-year commitment. She can drop out at any point but wants to stay in to provide long-term data on the vaccine.

Givler drove the hour and a half to Shreveport for her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in September. She prayed she would get the vaccine, not the placebo. The trials are typically a “double blind” study: Organizers and participants don’t know who has the vaccine and who has the placebo. Doctors and staff administering the trial interviewed her in detail, took her vital signs, then gave her the first dose. She was hoping for a sore arm—a sign that she had gotten the vaccine—but only felt soreness from rubbing her arm so much to see if it hurt.

The second shot came a few weeks later, and Givler was suddenly fatigued. She lay on her couch a whole day with a low fever. She knows the placebo effect is strong, but she surmised she would have had placebo side effects on the first dose, not the second. She was sure she had gotten the vaccine.

Later she “cheated” and took an antibody test that showed she had strong antibodies to the virus.

Since getting the vaccine, she’s shared her experience with patients, encouraging them to plan to take a day off after getting the second dose in case they have reactions like hers.

“I say, ‘As soon as you get offered a vaccine, please get it.’ A lot of people just need to hear from their family doctor,” she said.

“To me it’s perfectly reasonable for someone to say in June, ‘No I wouldn’t get it if it was offered today. Let’s hear about it.’ [Dr. Anthony] Fauci was saying that,” Givler said. But now, she said, “it’s been tested.”