First freedom agendas

With weeks to go before the U.S. ­presidential election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Rome to attend a symposium on religious freedom. The secretary planned to meet with top Vatican officials, and he requested an audience with Pope Francis.

As the September event drew near, Pompeo published in the religious journal First Things an article arguing the Vatican risked losing its “moral witness and authority” over its pending renewal of a provisional agreement with China’s Communist Party leadership.

The Communist Party has cracked down on religious believers, including by closing more than 100 Catholic places of worship, and Pompeo wanted the Catholic Church to take a stand. “The Holy See has a unique capacity and duty to focus the world’s attention on human rights violations, especially those perpetrated by totalitarian regimes like Beijing’s,” he wrote.

Pompeo’s full-court diplomatic press continued in Rome. In his keynote speech at the symposium attended by Vatican figures and British and American officials, Pompeo highlighted China’s threats to Catholic and Protestant Christians, Uighur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and others. He challenged Catholic leaders to be “a Church permanently in defense of basic human rights, a Church permanently in opposition to tyrannical regimes.”

High-level confrontation between a Presbyterian Sunday school teacher and Rome’s Catholic hierarchy isn’t business as usual in traditional U.S. diplomacy. The events in Rome underscore how the Trump administration went outside the diplomatic box, prioritizing religious freedom abroad. President Donald Trump himself in 2020 issued an executive order calling religious freedom “America’s first freedom” and making it a guiding principle of U.S. foreign policy.

Vatican officials seemed caught off guard by Pompeo’s aggressive diplomacy. Nevertheless, Pope Francis declined to meet with Pompeo. Three weeks later the Vatican announced it would again renew its agreement with China for two years.

The Trump team’s unorthodox approach has cut both ways, say insiders. It represents a religious-liberty emphasis needed in secularized diplomatic circles, yet in the hands of a polarizing president, it sometimes backfired.

Now, as the Trump administration heads into its final weeks in office, longtime religious freedom advocates say they want to build on that emphasis while moving past the partisanship. They believe the record assembled under Trump is noteworthy. The question is, will President-elect Joe Biden continue that emphasis, or run from it?

It’s not an easy question. Already Biden has indicated one of his first actions in office will be to rescind the Mexico City policy, a rule Trump reinstated after the Obama years prohibiting U.S. foreign aid to groups that provide abortions or abortion referrals. The move will alienate many Christians and shift protections away from religious believers who oppose abortion in underdeveloped countries.

Biden also over the years has accumulated weighty critics for his bad foreign-policy instincts. He once argued for carving Iraq into sectarian states, and he opposed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said in his 2014 memoir that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

On the other hand, the 78-year-old Biden brings more experience to the foreign-policy arena than nearly any president elected since perhaps George H.W. Bush. He joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the Cold War, became its ranking minority member in 1997 and chairman from 2001 to 2003—years marked by 9/11 attacks, two wars begun by the United States, and the rise of Islamic terrorism.

Biden is the second Catholic elected president in American history, one whom friends and associates describe as a practicing adherent who carries a rosary in his pocket and attends Mass every Sunday. An Easter campaign video in 2020 depicted the former vice president praying with church leaders, and it quoted philosopher-theologian Søren Kierkegaard: “Faith sees best in the dark.”

Democrats in their 2020 platform explicitly addressed the importance of advocating for religious freedom around the world, while Republicans did not. When Sen. Bernie Sanders holdovers tried to insert language condemning Israel, Biden stepped in personally to edit it out.