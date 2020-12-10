Chess with friends

Even beyond its 1960s sets and costumes, there’s something old-fashioned about The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s new drama about an orphaned girl competing in the man’s world of professional chess.

The hit series isn’t another modern morality play about patriarchal oppression. If it had been, it likely wouldn’t have become popular enough to send sales of chess boards and books skyrocketing. Instead, it’s a surprisingly warm and riveting tale of overcoming hardship and finding community in unexpected places—namely, from the men whom less insightful stories would have turned into villains.

When she first arrives at the Methuen school for girls, 9-year-old Beth Harmon has been let down by every woman in her life. Her mother abandons her through suicide, then her headmistress manages her behavior by feeding her daily doses of tranquilizers. The only person to take real notice of her is the school janitor, a chess enthusiast.

Mr. Shaibel fosters Beth’s growing intellectual prowess, teaching her a few lessons about graciousness along the way. But Shaibel is hardly the only man she comes to rely on. Her male competitors may dismiss her in the beginning because they’ve never played against a girl before, but none try to shut her out of their field. Eventually, they even set aside their own interests to support hers.

At its core, The Queen’s Gambit offers a Rocky-style tale of achieving success in a meritocracy despite early disadvantages. Though she begins life profoundly underprivileged, Beth’s greatest obstacle is her own self-sabotage, fostered through drinking and drug abuse. Her addictive tendencies may have grown out of the harmful place and patterns she was born into, but she must take responsibility for her choices if she wants a future filled with something beyond bitterness and envy.