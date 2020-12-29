A new take on the Passion

Christians searching for a needle of hope in the haystack of disappointment that was 2020 need look no further than the 2021 classical-music Grammy nominees.

Contending for three awards is Richard Danielpour’s The Passion of Yeshua (Naxos). Subtitled A Dramatic Oratorio in Fourteen Scenes, it immerses listeners in a nearly two-hour journey that begins with the Last Supper and culminates with Christ’s death on the cross.

The first category in which it appears is “best engineering.” Should it win, the award would go to Bernd Gottinger, the head of the Sound Recording Technology program at SUNY Fredonia and the man responsible for doing sonic justice to The Passion of Yeshua’s multileveled dynamics.

In using the entire range of the stereo spectrum to balance six operatic soloists, the 35-voice UCLA Chamber Singers, the more-than-140-voice Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta, Gottinger is certainly stiff competition. Recording Academy members who vote against him after listening to the explosiveness of the chorus’s cries for Barabbas’ release in “Scene XI: Behold the Man” will have some serious explaining to do.